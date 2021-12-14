It has become a little tradition of ours to share with Yakima Herald-Republic SCENE readers our bestsellers at the end of each season. Our fall 2021 list features some great titles, and many have been read by one or more members of our staff. In no particular order, here are the bestselling books this fall at Inklings Bookshop:
• "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $17)
From the publisher's marketing: "Looking at real estate isn't usually a life-or-death situation, but an apartment open house becomes just that when a failed bank robber bursts in and takes a group of strangers hostage." Sue Domis at Inklings says "Anxious People" was "humorous and definitely entertaining." It is interesting to see and explore how each individual involved deals with the same situation. None of the hostages are quite what they appear to be, but all of them need to be rescued in some way.
• "The Book of Hope: a Survival Guide for Trying Times" by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams (Celadon Books, $28)
Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams explore the meaning of being human and having hope in this book, which is a discussion between the authors about keeping hope during difficult times. The book is somewhat a follow-up to Abrams' "The Book of Joy" from 2016, which chronicled a conversation between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Hope and joy, two things we all could have a little more of.
• "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $30)
In "Cloud Cuckoo Land," Anthony Doerr masterfully connects the lives of five characters over hundreds of years through their relationship to a book. That book tells the story of Aethon, who longs to be turned into a bird so he can fly to a utopian paradise in the sky. As these five characters get introduced to the reader, we learn how Aethon's story has impacted their lives.
• "Fresh Brewed Murder" by Emmeline Duncan (Kensington Publishing, $15.95)
In this novel we get to know barista Sage Caplin. Sage has high hopes for her new coffee cart, Ground Rules, until she finds the body of one of her very first customers in front of her cart. There are plenty of suspects, but who committed the murder? To makes things worse, one of Sage's own box cutters is discovered as the murder weapon. Mystery lovers and coffee fanatics alike are bound to be enthralled with this story.
• "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books, $29.99)
"The Storyteller" is Dave Grohl's self-written memoir. In it, he lets his love of music show from his childhood and his days in the business, primarily with Scream, Nirvana and Foo Fighters. His memoir is full of love and humor, and has a good number of behind-the-scenes stories to keep the reader engaged and entertained.
• "I Hate you More" by Lucy Gilmore (Sourcebooks Casablanca, $14.99)
This one is for lovers of dogs, dog shows and romantic comedy. It's packed with hilarious scenes involving the main characters and a very untrainable dog. Ruby grew up in the beauty pageant world and left it all behind a long time ago. But when one of the older ladies she cares for asks her to show her golden retriever at the upcoming Canine Classic show, she cannot refuse. The dog is hopeless, but when Ruby puts her mind to something nothing can stop her, not even the very handsome and also very infuriating Canine Classic judge, Spencer Wilson.
• "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace Books, $10.99)
It is not surprising at all that "Dune," a 1965 sci-fi classic, is once again a bestseller. The most recent movie based on the book was released in October, but as all book lovers know, the book is better! So it has to be read. "Dune" is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, who moves with his family to a new planet and is forced into exile when his father's government is overthrown. Says the publisher's marketing: "A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics."
• "Cooking Healthy Cookbook" by Elaina Moon (Healthy Eats Nutrition, $23.50)
This one, by Yakima's own Elaina Moon, was reviewed by a member of our staff at Inklings a few weeks ago, and we have been selling them faster than we can get them!
Said Inklings' J.T. Mernard: "Moon must be commended for putting together such a simple yet elegant cookbook. The 'Cooking Healthy Cookbook' is perfect for individuals or families looking for a cost-conscious way to eat healthy, delicious food. Yakima is fortunate to have her expertise."
• "Luke McCain" mysteries Nos. 1, 2 and 3 by Rob Phillips (Latah Books, $16.75 and $17.75) and "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" by Charlie McKesy (HaperOne, $22.99)
These titles have been in our bestseller list since they were released: Rob Phillips' first book in 2020, and Charlie McKesy's book in 2019.
If you haven't gotten to it yet, the "Luke McCain" mystery series is set in the Cascade Mountains and you will recognize many of its settings. The first book, "Cascade Killer," has sold over 1,000 copies just here at Inklings. This mystery series is entertaining, fast-paced and a delight to read.
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" is one of those titles suitable for all ages, and it makes a perfect little gift for just about everyone. This little work of wonder offers inspiration and hope in a time where it's much needed.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
