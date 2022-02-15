Do you love a good recipe book? Do you have any idea where and how the recipe books we have today came to be?
"Miss Eliza's English Kitchen" is a historical fiction novel based on the life of Miss Elizabeth Acton. Acton produced the very first English cooking book for the everyday housewife that provided a list of measurements and precise instructions for cooking. If you do manage to find yourself a copy of Acton's book somewhere, you'll find the list of ingredients at the end of each recipe rather than the beginning. Nevertheless, can you imagine having to make something with no list of ingredients and no measurements? Just "a bit" of this, and "a touch" of that?
The story is told alternately by Ann, a servant, and Eliza, the miss of the house. We get a good view of the way both of them think and how, although their lives are completely different, some of their fears and internal struggles are so similar.
Eliza wants more than the world of her time allowed a single woman of her age to have and do. She wants to write poems and ends up writing a cookbook instead. I dare you not to be hungry while reading this one; it is virtually impossible. Annabel Abbs did a great job of describing every little morsel of food in perfect detail, from the look, to the taste to the aroma. Eliza has a wonderful soul, but throughout the book she realizes her struggles are perhaps not as harsh as those less fortunate, such as Ann. And toward the end, we also find that her struggles are not as simple as being a spinster; there is more to it.
Ann also wants more than what the world allowed a woman of her station. She is very poor, with a drunk as a father and a mother with serious mental health issues. She ends up working as Miss Eliza's assistant, and the two bond over food. Ann is very young and it is interesting to watch her grow as a woman. It is also at times disturbing, as men at that time could get away with just about anything done to the help. Abbs does not shy away from that while writing this book.
"Miss Eliza's English Kitchen" was mesmerizing from beginning to end. It kept me engaged and wanting to know how it would all unfold. Although this is a work of fiction, it is based on very real facts, which made the story a lot more interesting and intriguing. Once I finished, I had to go and see what was real and what was fiction. All in all, it's a fantastic book.
Just don't read it while hungry; it won't help things.
• “Miss Eliza's English Kitchen: A Novel of Victorian Cookery and Friendship” by Annabel Abbs was published by William Morrow & Co. on Nov. 16. It retails for $16.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
