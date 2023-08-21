National Cinema Day returns Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and Yakima Valley moviegoers can enjoy movies for just $4. That's every movie, every show time and every format.
Yes, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," too.
Theater owners announced the second annual National Cinema Day earlier this week. More than 3,000 theaters are participating nationwide.
It's the second straight year theaters are trotting out the one-day event at the tail end of summer. Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners, was judged an enormous success. An estimated 8.1 million moviegoers bought $3 tickets on Sept. 3. The average movie ticket in 2022, according to the theater owners group, cost $10.53.
The discount gimmick turned into the highest-attended day of the year for theaters. A normally quiet time instead saw cinemas crowded with moviegoers — and theaters sold plenty of popcorn. This year, the day is moving up slightly on the calendar, shifting from Saturday to Sunday, and costs $1 more.
But thanks to remarkably sustained interest in “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer,” the August box office has been booming. The summer box office is up to $3.8 billion in ticket sales through Sunday, according to data firm Comscore, about 16.6% ahead of 2022 at the same point.
While last year's Cinema Day had fairly paltry offerings ("Top Gun: Maverick" was the top draw, more than two months after it opened), this year's will feature “Barbie" in its fifth week. Greta Gerwig's record-breaking film has made $1.28 billion worldwide. There's also Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” ($717.8 million globally), the second week of the DC Comics film “Blue Beetle” and the new release “Gran Turismo."
The event is also a way for studios to sell audiences on their fall lineups. A sneak peek of anticipated autumn releases will play before each screening.
Local participating theaters are:
• The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242, yakimatheatres.com.
• Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0243, yakimatheatres.com.
• Orion Cinema, 202 E. Chestnut Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0245, orioncinemayakima.com.
• Grand Cinemas, 3400 Picard Place, Sunnyside, 509-837-3900, sunnyside.hallettcinemas.com.
Visit the websites or call for movies and showtimes.
