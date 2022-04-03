Hearing the word trapeze conjures images of a circus ring or Cirque Du Soleil.
But in Prosser, trapeze means yoga.
Sara Hazzard owns Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze in Prosser. She’s been instructing yoga in her downtown studio since 2018.
Trapeze yoga is suspension yoga that reduces back pain, improves core strength, promotes balance and increases flexibility. It is beginner-friendly and accessible for adults of all ages.
Trapeze yoga heals and strengthens the body and mind, Hazzard said.
The trapeze is a tool to help balance yourself through yoga poses. Hammock-like, it is made of parachute material and suspended from the ceiling. There are three sets of handles, each used for different poses.
“You have something to hold on to for balance. It’s going to support you in every way and it’s not very far off the ground. Everything is pretty simple,” Hazzard said.
Students advance at their own pace, but everyone is in sync. The trapezes slightly sway and softly rustle while participants warm up their muscles.
Bodies glide between poses and toes softly tap the floor while people adjust.
Sue Schuetze is retired and is diligent about attending yoga several times a week. Staying healthy by practicing yoga is her job, she says.
Trapeze yoga helps Schuetze do poses she’s unable to do on the floor because of arthritis.
“If you want to become flexible for the rest of your life, it’s just a perfect way to not have a bunch of weight on your joints by being up in the air. It’s the perfect exercise for older people. I was surprised at how many people my age go and do it,” Schuetze said.
Free Spirit is a fun environment, and she loves the camaraderie with everybody there, she said.
Building a community is a big part of Hazzard’s mission. Free Spirit is a place for socialization and encouragement for her students.
Women and men participate in trapeze yoga and get excited when someone inverts in the trapeze for the first time.
“It’s just so much fun to see the progress and see how excited they get to make a little progress,” Hazzard said.
Hazzard appreciates the men who come in regularly for trapeze yoga. Men who work out hard don’t always stretch, leading to back pain she said.
“Men don’t need to be weirded out by yoga. One of our male students has never felt so good in the last 30 years,” Hazzard said.
Trapeze yoga is calm and quiet but it’s a good workout, no matter your skill level.
Joy Lewis feels energetic doing trapeze yoga but can also relax while she practices.
“It all helps me personally, my body. It’s very soothing, mind-clearing and, you know, it’s important to have flexibility at any age of your life,” Lewis said.
Lewis rides a motorcycle and travels around 250 miles a day on trips. Yoga has helped her core and grip strength and balance.
“I think that overall, it’s a good workout of the big muscle groups and smaller muscle groups. I also ride a large motorcycle so it’s important to me to have my balance,” Lewis said.
Hazzard enjoys the range of students in her trapeze yoga class. “I really try to get people to understand that it really is beginner-friendly for any type of body shape,” she said.
When she speaks with potential students, Hazzard reassures them that trapeze yoga is much easier than regular yoga: “I feel like people are very scared by the trapeze and feel like they can’t do it. I just can’t wait for them to take a class and then afterward feel so good.”
