The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? Here, we ask Yakima's own Kyle MacLachlan, the Golden Globe-winning actor (“Twin Peaks”) who most recently starred in Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole” as Howard Baskin, plus Paul Atreides in the original “Dune,” Portland’s mayor in “Portlandia” and more.
What book are you reading now? I’m reading Graham Greene’s “The Comedians” along with a few others. I always have a bunch going at any one time. I’m reading this because there is a TV series I’m interested in producing and the writer used this book as source material!
What book have you reread the most? Well, it’s been awhile, but when I was younger, believe it or not, I read “Dune” (by Frank Herbert) quite a few times!
What book do you recommend other people read and why? I would encourage people to pick up “Atomic Habits” (by James Clear). It helped me take small steps daily that added up to better productivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.