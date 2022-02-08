There’s a mystery at the West Valley Community Library, and I’m not talking about the stories that live within the pages of the library’s mystery novels.
This mystery started in the autumn of 2020, just as patrons began to come back into the library again. It was around that time that staff began to notice that little figurines, small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, were periodically appearing on our shelves.
These fantastical creatures are made out of colorful medical-wrap tape, feature large, googly eyes, and bear some resemblance to real world creatures like lions, spiders and elephants -- but they always verge on the fantastical.
They are so creative and characterful, and each is one of a kind.
But most of all, they are a mystery.
In the midst of a painted rock trend, where local rock painters will leave their artistry in easy-to-discover or sometimes out-of-the-way locales for random passersby to find, we have ourselves an outlier when it comes to our mysterious library figurines.
What do they mean? Why leave them in the library? Has the creator left these figurines in other places as well?
Does a local bank have a collection, for example, or is it just us?
Mostly, the biggest questions is: Who’s the creator of these little creatures?
After all of these months, no one on our staff has ever seen them being placed; instead, we come across them as we shelve books or tidy up displays.
Of course, we all have our theories of who could be leaving the cute characters -- maybe that one patron who always happens to stop in on the day a new figurine is found? But then, we won’t see that particular patron for a while, but a new figure appears, and that theory goes away.
Now we often wonder: When will the next one appear?
That particular aspect of the mystery has brought a lot of fun to our days. We’ve collected the figurines together behind the checkout desk, and our patrons have been enjoying them, too, as we all try to puzzle out the mystery.
Next time you come into the West Valley Community Library, make sure to take a peek at our collection. It might bring some fun to your day, the way it has ours. And if you happen to be able to solve the mystery of their origins or creator, please share!
We’d love to know more about them, and be able to thank the creator behind them, as well.
Whether the mystery is solved or not, we’ll go on appreciating them for the fun and whimsy they’ve brought to our staff and patrons.
Lastly, if this crafty mystery has sparked your interest in creative pursuits, you should check out Creativebug, a free, digital platform accessible with your library card, which features step-by-step video guides on a wide variety of crafts and hobbies, from knitting and canning to nail art and leather work. All are easy to follow and, most importantly, fun.
To access Creativebug, go to our Digital Library (www.yvl.org/digital) and look for the link under the "Learn Something New" tab.
• Bonnie Hood is a librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for Thursday's SCENE section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.