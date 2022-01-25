On Monday, the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, convened to award one of the most prestigious honors in children’s literature, the Newbery Medal, to Washington state author Donna Barba Higuera for her novel “The Last Cuentista.”
The idea for the medal was first conceived in 1921, and according to the proposal penned by Frederic G. Melcher, a publisher, bookseller and early champion of children’s literature and library sciences, it was introduced as a way for the association to “encourage original creative work in the field of books for children … (and to) give those librarians, who make it their life work to serve children’s reading interests, an opportunity to encourage good writing in this field.”
Needless to say, the Newbery Medal is kind of a big deal.
In fact, I’d wager that even if you aren’t a librarian, bookseller, or all that heavily steeped in the annals of children’s literature, you’ll likely recognize at least one of the winning titles from previous years; these are noteworthy books that include 2016’s Newbery winner, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt De la Pena; Katherine Applegate’s “The One and Only Ivan,” which took the award in 2013; or the 2009 winner, “The Graveyard Book,” by the incomparable Neil Gaiman.
The point of my little side-note here is that the medal highlights an entire genre that, in years past, was sometimes considered a throwaway category of literature. But as we’ve all witnessed via the blockbuster, culture-shifting phenomena of the “Harry Potter” series, and the influence of literary classics like “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” and “The Giver,” children’s literature is a youth-focused genre, yes, but the content can be, and very often is, universally impactful.
So, without further ado, let’s talk about this year’s winning title, “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera. But first, just so we’re all on the same page: “cuentista” is Spanish for “storyteller,” which becomes a central theme in the novel — a gripping, sci-fi adventure that opens just as a future-Earth is about to be destroyed by a comet. With barely a second to lose, the book’s 12-year-old protagonist, Petra Peña, escapes with her family and a few hundred other survivors on a spaceship destined for a new life on a new planet.
But, as these things tend to go, the best laid plans fall apart when Petra wakes up 400 years in the future and, to her horror, discovers that the spaceship that was meant to carry Earth’s last surviving humans to safety was taken over by a cult-like faction calling themselves the Collective; in an effort to right the many wrongs of human history, the Collective purged all of the adults on the ship, and then systematically erased the memories of all of the children — or so they think.
Because as Petra discovers upon awakening, she, alone, remembers Earth. She remembers her family, and humanity — and it’s through her memories, and her newly vital role as the keeper and protector of human history and her family stories — that she finds the bravery and will to risk everything in order to save the others on the ship, and try to escape the clutches of the Collective.
“The Last Cuentista” is a fast-paced blend of Mexican folklore and thought-provoking dystopia, and is a fascinating meeting of poetry, mysticism and science fiction. Visit https://catalog.yvl.org to borrow a copy from a community library near you.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
