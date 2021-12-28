Every once in a while I have an unbidden flashback to being 3 years old, sitting on the floor of my aunt’s house, a nondescript rambler tucked away in a suburb just south of Sacramento, Calif.
In my memory, although my toddler-length legs are stretched beneath the coffee table, I have a murky view of my jelly sandal-clad feet, visible through the table’s seeded glass top.
From my vantage spot on the floor, I’m gazing at the enormous, wood-paneled television set; impatiently watching the last, seemingly interminable moments of an episode of “The People’s Court.”
I’m horrendously, almost painfully bored, but even at 3 years old, I know the wait will be worth it — because once the grown-ups on the TV screen stop bickering about rental contracts and unpaid loans, it will be time for “The Yogi Bear Show” to come on.
As an adult, I’ll be the first to admit that Yogi Bear wasn’t exactly the crème de la crème of TV cartoons; not to mention, his perpetually laissez-faire attitude and unapologetic kleptomania makes his long-suffering sidekick, Boo-Boo, something of a tragic hero in my estimation.
But, all of that aside, the point I’m trying to make is that, as a kid, cartoons were my early afternoon Holy Grail; so now, as we tiptoe deeper into the inevitability of winter, I’ve been thinking a lot about my erstwhile store of childhood patience — and wondering where it has gone, now that I’m a full-fledged adult.
You see, as I type, I’m considering what the coming months will look like in terms of library events and programs, and attempting to accept things as they are, rather than pine for what I wish they could be.
Like so many of you, we miss the fun of offering in-person preschool storytime; we miss gathering for monthly book discussions, author events, and the lively community conversations engendered by our Y/Our Story program. To that point, there’s probably no one more disappointed than I am that, for the third year in a row, we won’t be hosting our popular Storytime Tour in 2022.
But what’s equally upsetting is knowing that so many of you are feeling the lack, as well.
So, while there’s no black-and-white guidebook for providing library services in the midst of a pandemic, I want you all to know that we’re working on it.
Much of my time these last few months has been spent brainstorming with the Washington State Library and fellow librarians from all over the state; looking at best practices for resuming programming; developing ideas for hybrid services; and exploring technologies that will help us reach and serve more patrons in our much-changed world.
So I guess, in my long-winded way, I’m asking for a bit more of your patience as we find our way back together.
Yes, I know, this isn’t as cut-and-dried as waiting for a cartoon show to air; it’s a much more nuanced and unpredictable thing when we’re talking about operating within the trajectory of a pandemic. The point remains, however, that I want to get toddlers, tweens and teens back into our buildings; I want to be able to snap pictures as you meet bestselling authors in a book-signing line.
But mostly, and most importantly, I want to do it right.
We might need to limit the number of participants for some things; there will likely be distancing guidelines; and we may ask you to think outside the box with us — literally — for things like outdoor storytime, baby lapsit, or even STEM activities.
I’m speaking broadly because the opportunities, and potential setbacks, are broad, which means it will take time for us to develop a framework that works for us and all of you.
And although there’s a great deal of truth behind the adage that says waiting is the hardest part, when it comes to resuming in-person library programming, I’m hoping you’ll accept this column as a promise that the wait will be worth it.
We’ll see you in 2022.
Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries.
