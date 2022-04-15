Oh. Hey, friends.
Long time, no see!
I suppose, for the sake of politeness, I should explain my prolonged radio silence, so … here’s the whole truth: I am writing to you from within the whirlwind of projects, program planning and service offerings that make up the core of your Yakima Valley Libraries.
Spring is always a busy time of year around here, but this year feels different; but different in a good way.
Last time we talked (OK, fine, I “talked” while you read along), I mentioned that the library was working on bringing back some of our in-person programs and activities, so I’m pleased to share that beginning this week, we’re officially in the first phase of that process.
We’re now offering in-person storytime, baby lapsit (which is just as adorable as it sounds!), and book discussion groups at our larger community libraries, including West Valley, Yakima Central, Sunnyside and Selah.
For the time being, we’ll be limiting the number of participants for each session, so please call your community library before showing up for any programs.
And keep in mind that we will be reevaluating things in early summer, with an eye toward bringing back even more in-person programs at community libraries throughout the Valley — just in time for our Summer Reading Program.
But not to worry, we have lots of new services and resources for you to explore between now and then, the most notable of which is the rollout of our newest resource, “Read to 100.”
Designed for ages 3 to 8 (and their grown-ups), Read to 100 is a Yakima Valley Libraries-curated list of 100 picture books selected specifically to help keep little readers entertained and engaged as they learn, and build, vital literacy skills.
According to the National Institute for Family Literacy (NIFL), children who read or are read to every day have greater language comprehension, larger vocabularies, and higher cognitive skills.
And even if maintaining a daily reading routine isn’t possible for you or your family, there are still clear benefits to the practice of regularly reading with your littles. For instance, an NIFL study of children ages 3 to 5 showed that kids who read or were read to at least three times per week were two times more likely to recognize ALL letters; have sight-word recognition; and have the ability to understand words in context.
I know, I know — the library lady is touting books and reading?! Stop the presses!
Look, I’ll be the first to acknowledge that I am both the preacher AND the choir in this context, but the value of reading to kids and encouraging them to become lifelong readers goes well beyond me being an unabashed cheerleader for my profession.
The truth is that reading, and reading comprehension, is an essential building block for learning subjects such as writing, spelling, math and science, as well as equipping children with the skills they need to effectively and fully engage with the world around them.
One of the first steps along the journey to turning children into lifelong readers, or to encourage reading in struggling or reluctant readers, is to select books that will capture their interest and imaginations — which is exactly what we’ve compiled with our Read to 100 list.
Ready to get started on your family’s reading journey?
You can explore some of the titles on the list, including additional library resources that support early literacy and learning, by visiting www.yvl.org/readto100.
Or stop by your preferred community library to pick up a Read to 100 brochure (available in English or Spanish), which includes all 100 recommended titles that are just waiting for you and your family to discover and enjoy.
Until next time, happy reading!
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for Sunday’s Explore section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
