Are you ready to ruin friendships, destroy family bonds and legitimately earn the right to shout, ‘I came, I saw, I conquered!’ into the faces of your nearest and dearest?
Well, you’re in luck: Yakima Valley Libraries now has board and card games available for checkout.
Improve your communication skills by loudly gloating over your victories; model the spirit of collaboration by teaming up and showing your opponents no mercy during a rousing game of Risk.
Oh, and definitely don’t miss out on the opportunity to develop strategic prowess by destroying the competition.
Of course, not all of the games in our collection will result in family feuds or bouts of verbal warfare. We have familiar favorites like Monopoly and Candy Land; popular, multi-player selections like Catan and Ticket to Ride; and card games like Fluxx (a personal favorite) and Munchkin.
The library’s ever-growing collection of tabletop games includes options for players of all ages and skill levels.
If you are looking for a recommendation (and would like to take some cathartic revenge on 2020), you’ll want to try out Pandemic, a game that, interestingly enough, made its U.S. debut in 2008. During the game, players work together to try to stop the worldwide spread of a pandemic. Be warned though, that it can be a tough game with a bit of a learning curve, so it is not for the faint of heart.
Alternatively, Forbidden Island is a good option if taking the time to read, and learn, all of the rules to Pandemic isn’t exactly how you’d like to spend your game night. Forbidden Island is essentially Pandemic Lite, meaning the gameplay is shorter and the rules are more straightforward, but the mechanics of the game are very similar.
If collaborative games aren’t your speed, check out Fluxx; it’s a card game that seems confusing at first but is really easy to pick up once you get going. The cards you lay change the rules of the game for everyone, and the rules just keep piling up. If you delight in chaos, this is the perfect game.
Finally, for those of us who have fond (or suppressed) memories of playing Monopoly and succumbing to the cruel nature of our friends or siblings — or, especially if YOU were the ruthless real estate magnate who delighted in crushing the competition under the heel of your silver shoe — Ticket To Ride should be right up your alley. In this game, your goal is to strategically lay train tracks across the U.S. as you become a true railroad tycoon, thwarting the plans of your competition and staking your claim on the American landscape.
Whether you plan to play nice or win ruthlessly, we have the games you need.
To discover which board and tabletop games we offer, visit www.yvl.org/more and look for the “Tabletop Games” icon.
If you have suggestions for board games that you think we should add to our collection, reach out to us and let us know. Happy gaming!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.