Many parts of the Valley saw snow earlier this month, which makes it hard to believe the sounds of summer are on their way. And by “sounds of summer,” I of course mean AudioFile Magazine’s annual SYNC program, which provides free downloadable audiobooks for teens during the spring and summer months.
From now through Aug. 17, listeners can download two thematically paired audiobooks each week; one of the titles will be a recent publication, and the second will be more of a classic.
What could be better than getting lost in an engrossing story while on a road trip, taking a walk, or sprawling out on a blanket in the summer shade? Dive into mystery, fantasy, history, humor, sports, romance, graphic novels and more — all narrated by a full-cast performance!
The SYNC program is hosted by AudioFile Magazine and delivered through Sora, the student reading app from OverDrive. Teens may already have the app on their laptop or other device, particularly if they attend a school district that has partnered with Yakima Valley Libraries to borrow from our Sora digital collection.
But you don’t have to be affiliated with a school to enjoy the SYNC program; just visit your favorite app store, download Sora, and look for the “school” called audiobooksync.
Now, a few very important things to remember:
Access to each week’s titles begins at 9 p.m. Wednesdays and ends at 8:59 p.m. the following Wednesday. Because of special agreements that SYNC has made with publishers, if you miss the seven-day window, you’ve also missed your chance to download it from SYNC.
The good news is that even if you miss grabbing one of the free SYNC downloads, you can always check the YVL collection, or submit a purchase request, to see if you can borrow it from us.
To learn more, visit www.audiofilemagazine.com/sync.
Pick and choose the titles that sound most enticing, or collect them all. You could have 32 audiobooks on your shelf at the end of the summer, yours to keep for 99 years. Just don’t accidentally return them!
Here’s a look at upcoming titles that will be available each week:
• Week 1: “Black Panther Tales of Wakanda,” edited by Jesse J. Holland; and “Four Short Stories” by Arthur Conan Doyle.
• Week 2: “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” by Ngugi wa Thiong’o; and “This Books Betrays My Brother” by Kasigo Lesego Molope.
• Week 3: “Never Look Back” by Lilliam Rivera; and “When Morning Comes” by Arushi Raina.
• Week 4: “A Brief History of Fascist Lies” by Federico Finchelstein; and “No-No Boy” by Ken Narasaki.
• Week 5: “The Real Herge: The Inspiration Behind Tintin” by Sian Lye; and “Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought For Her American Dream” by Julissa Arce.
• Week 6: “Singled Out: The True Story of Glenn Burke” by Andrew Maraniss; and “A Time of Fear: America in the Era of Red Scares and Cold War” by Albert Marrin.
• Week 7: “Paradise” by Laura Maria Censabella; and “Tangent Knights 1: Caprice of Fate” by Christopher L. Bennett.
• Week 8: “Bacchanal” by Veronica G. Henry; and “Cemetery Girl, Book 1: The Pretenders” by Charlaine Harris and Christopher Golden.
• Week 9: “Fence: Striking Distance” by Sarah Rees Brennan; and “Honestly Ben” by Bill Konigsberg.
• Week 10: “Mississippi Trial, 1955” by Chris Crowe; and “This is My America” by Kim Johnson.
• Week 11: “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson; and “We Were Kings” by Court Stevens.
• Week 12: “Paradise Lost” by John Milton; and “The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep: Voices from the Donner Party” by Allan Wolf.
• Week 13: “Sisters of the Snake” by Sasha Nanua and Sarena Nanua; and “Yesterday is History” by Kosoko Jackson.
• Week 14: “28 Days: A Novel of Resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto” by David Safier; and “The White Rose: Munich, 1942-1943” by Inge Scholl.
• Week 15: “As Fast as Her: Dream Big, Break Barriers, Achieve Success” by Kendall Coyne and Estelle Laure; and “City Boy: The Adventures of Herbie Bookbinder” by Herman Wouk.
• Week 16: “The Memory of Light” by Francisco X. Stork; and “Teyve the Milkman” by Sholem Aleichem.
