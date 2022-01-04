In late 2009, I started keeping a list of books I read. The format of that list -- and criteria for inclusion -- has changed over the years, but it's interesting to see one's reading history and evolution, of sorts, like reading an old journal. I like to look back at my reading at the end of each year; what genres, subjects and themes did I gravitate toward in the last 12 months? On the flip side, what am I not reading? And based on that, what might I want to explore a little this year?
(This makes me sound like an organized reader, which I'm really not. All those years have included a lot of "Oh no! Book group is this week and I haven't started reading XYZ yet!")
So, what did 2021 contain? A lot of stories I knew would have a happy ending, especially romances; memoirs, biographies and essay compilations; titles for three book groups; possibilities we considered for the Yakima Valley Read; re-reads; a few new fantasy series; the most recent volume in a couple of mystery series I enjoy; and some awesome picture books. A deep month-and-half-long reading slump in the fall, disorienting and frustrating, and the glee when it ended. Some fantastic reads, including:
• "Everything Sad is Untrue: (a true story)" by Daniel Nayeri
• Dial A for Aunties" by Jesse Q. Sutanto
• The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All" by Josh Ritter
• The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration" by Isabel Wilkerson
• In the Time of the Butterflies" by Julia Alvarez
• The Last Sun" by K.D. Edwards
• Fluffy McWhiskers: Cuteness Explosion" by Stephen Martin & Dan Tavis
And on the theme of thinking about what you've been reading and what you might like to read this year, I'd like to cordially invite you to participate in Yakima Valley Libraries' annual adult Winter Reading Challenge.
If you haven’t taken part in our reading challenge before or need a quick refresher: We provide bingo cards with squares for different reading categories such as “Book in the public domain,” “Two-word title” or “Road trip/travel story.” You can download your cards from our website or pick them up at your local library. You read and then fill in the categories. With each bingo (row of five squares) or blackout (fill the entire card) you complete between Jan. 1 and the end of March you can enter to win various gift cards.
The Winter Reading Challenge is a fun way for Yakima Valley Libraries to highlight and encourage reading, whether the books you choose be old friends or brand new to you. Maybe something you’ve never really thought about reading, or don’t normally read. Some of the categories challenge you to ask for reading suggestions or tell other people about the great books you’ve read.
For all the details -- and a list of prizes -- check out the YVL website at www.yvl.org/winter. Just make sure you get all your entries turned in by March 31! Special thanks to the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation for their support.
Remember: Have fun. Try something new. Listening always counts as reading. And picture books can be a shot of sunshine into your life no matter your age.
And for my book that I’ve “been meaning to read,” maybe 2022 will be the year I finally read “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.
