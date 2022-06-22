In August 2021, artist Christie Tirado was invited to become in an artist in residence in Idaho’s Wood River Valley. The Sun Valley Museum of Art reached out to her because of her “essential workers” series, and she was invited to interview some of their essential workers during the pandemic.
“During my stay, I had the pleasure of interviewing and connecting with a variety of people who did not have the luxury to work from home and shelter in place, because their work required them to continue to serve their community and provide for their family,” Tirado said. “Some of these people included a school janitor, medical staff from the local hospital, grocery store clerks and volunteers and staff who helped distribute food to those in need.”
Tirado interviewed more than 10 people for the project and created seven prints that went on display April 1 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
You can view this artwork at Oak Hollow Custom Framing and Gallery, 601 N. First St., through Friday.
Tirado writes that her portrait titled “Juan” is of “Johnny, a high school custodian whose job was and continues to be crucial to keeping our schools safe for our students and staff.”
For the portrait of Rovelyn, Tirado writes, “We are aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color in the U.S., and on a global scale has ravaged through many developing nations like the Philippines. When Rovelyn was asking customers about masks, she was simply following the CDC guidelines, her work policy and most importantly, trying to stay safe so she could one day see her children again.”
Tirado graduated from the University of Washington in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary visual arts. She received a master in teaching degree in elementary education from Heritage University in 2016. She is a K-8 art teacher in the Yakima Valley.
