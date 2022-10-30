On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
Reiff — a specialty spray paint artist, muralist and member of Sunnyside’s Arts Commission — is covering up a previous art piece for a fall mural. He frequently produces new murals that way, updating them for businesses and sponsors.
This wall is always a bit difficult because of the texture, he said. Once he gets going, though, he’s nimble and quick. Reiff darts up a ladder and hangs from it an easy 10 feet in the air, methodically laying the foundation for his next piece.
The mural, which now sits next to Centennial Square in the middle of downtown Sunnyside, is finished by the afternoon.
Reiff has been creating public art in Sunnyside since 2018, when he returned to his hometown from Yakima. He’s developed his craft, creating murals for the city, businesses and himself, while also building a sense of community.
“Once I came back to town, we all become older and become adults, I had my kids at that time and wanted to still do my art,” Reiff said. “I just started practicing and working on understanding colors. It pretty much turned into a business. Since then, I’ve been finding ways to help the city.”
Reiff was born and raised in Sunnyside, but his path also runs through Yakima.
“I actually ended up learning my craft in Yakima, where I spent a few high school years and picked up doing graffiti,” he said.
During those formative years, Reiff spent time learning and looking. He saw graffiti and began to fashion his own styles from what he liked. Reiff traces his work to Yakima graffiti culture — he says he has a graffiti background.
“I saw others and developed myself with things that influenced me, colors and things that I liked,” he said. “Expressing myself through colors and letters that represent me and through nicknames. That’s what the graffiti baseline is, coming up with a nickname that describes how you feel. Putting that in a bunch of different, colorful ways.”
His work today has evolved from the graffiti he first started with, noting that some graffiti can be negative or damaging.
One of his goals upon returning to his hometown was to create street art that has good standing in the community. His art is legal, he has permission, and he tries to share people’s ideas and experiences.
“When I was younger, it was (you only live once), graffiti artist,” Reiff said. “I would say it turned into trying to create art that didn’t destroy property and it, in a way, expressed emotion.”
When asked about how his art has changed over time, Reiff points not to style or theme, but his ability to express clearer or more complex thoughts. Much of his evolution as an artist is tied to his ability to represent ideas and emotions first for himself and now for the people in his community.
“Instead of originally having it just express how I feel, it’s expressing how I think about things or situations and expressing that onto the world,” Reiff said. “The main way it’s changed is I wanted to build my community through art.”
When Reiff returned to Sunnyside several years ago, he sought those opportunities. He joined the Arts Commission to create more public art in the city. He wants to influence local graffiti and encourage artistry instead of property damage.
He started his own company, Chase Reiff Murals & Design, where he works with business owners to express what they think and promote their work. He also worked with city government and schools.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he produced a series of three murals to inform residents about the disease and encourage social distancing and masking.
He’s worked with local code enforcement to produce a Cleaning up the Streets series, in which residents identify heavily tagged walls or gang graffiti and Reiff covers them with murals, which he will redo and update as many times as necessary.
A drive around Sunnyside quickly reveals one of his trademarks. The words “Chase Dreams” can be found artfully displayed on murals throughout the city.
“That’s where the city of Sunnyside really took off with me. That’s what I was painting everywhere,” Reiff said. “You go from a city that had no art to now, driving around, you see some artist putting ‘chase your dreams’ all around your hometown.”
Recently, Reiff put in a mural in Harrison Middle School’s hallway. He hopes to do more murals at schools in the future and said that he’ll expand Harrison’s mural this fall.
He emphasized the public aspect of his murals. It’s about sharing emotions and an experience.
“It gives more meaning to the word community,” Reiff said. “There’s not many things going on in Sunnyside that bring a lot of people together. When people can drive around and see murals that influence them and can share that, it’s really good.”
