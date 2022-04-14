It’s an art gallery.
It’s a performance venue.
It’s a place to eat and grab a drink.
As it turns out, the Seasons Gallery Bistro is all three.
The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., opened almost a year ago. It can be found on the south side of the performance hall off Sgt. Pendleton Way.
The Gallery Bistro is open 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. It also serves small and large plates and drinks during shows in the main performance hall.
One of the most noticeable additions in the Gallery Bistro is a lovely old bar that was donated to the Seasons. It is now the focal point for signature cocktails and local beer and wines.
When there is a show in the main performance hall, the Gallery Bistro remains open for attendees to buy food and drinks. Table service is offered in the VIP section. People can still eat and drink in the Gallery and Bistro if they aren’t attending the show in the main performance hall.
“They have an amazing BLT that you should try if you’re in there. It’s amazing. Go hungry and try the BLT. The pickled red onion really makes it special,” said Sally Rose, a Seasons Performance Hall board member.
The Seasons Gallery bistro has applied for a Downtown Association of Yakima Façade Improvement Grant. If selected, it will be used to put up signage so customers can find the entrance more easily.
“A lot of times people don’t know where the entrance is. They’re trying to get in from the main hall entrance, which will be locked sometimes. We want to add a beautiful sign to the bistro entrance,” said Rose.
Thursday nights, the Gallery Bistro hosts an open mic night for musicians. When the main performance hall doesn’t have scheduled performances, local talent entertains patrons in a small, intimate atmosphere.
Yakima guitarist Tim Switzer played a solo set on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Gallery Bistro “It’s a really nice room to play in. I thought it was cool to play in an old venue like that. There’s a lot of opportunity for some good music back there,” he said.
The stage area is in the corner of the Gallery Bistro. Behind Switzer was a quilt, a piece in the current art installation. The Gallery Bistro is partnered with the Larson Gallery to feature rotating artists’ displays.
“Musicians are setting up over in the corner. It’s really nice, there’s like a really dope quilt that’s just a cat and it’s right on stage with you. Like you’re playing with a cat, it’s really on brand for me,” Switzer said.
The cat quilt is a part of the current art exhibit by textile artist Deborah-Ann. The Gallery Bistro will host an exhibit opening featuring art by Bonnie Morrow on Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
