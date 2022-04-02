Yakima moviegoers were treated to glitz and glamour at the “All Sorts” movie premiere Friday.
The Yakima Cinema lobby was buzzing with anticipation for the movie that was filmed in Yakima and Toppenish in 2018.
“All Sorts” is a movie about a lonely data entry clerk who stumbles into the world of championship folder filing. It’s a quirky comedy about finding magic in everyday life. The main character, Diego, is desperate to find a job, excitement and love. New on the job at a strange company, Diego stumbles into an incredibly fast filer named June, and the two journey through a wildly unexpected office adventure.
The 94-minute movie was filmed by the Los Angeles production company Vibrant Penguin and has signed a deal for distribution.
“We’ll be out very soon, but we don’t have our date yet. And we’re still waiting for all the details but we’re very excited,” said writer and director J. Rick Castañeda.
Castañeda grew up in Granger making movies and said he found a lot of support from the community.
“It’s so nice to see all the people that helped make the movie. I’m hoping to hear a lot of laughter and see a lot of smiles,” he said.
“All Sorts” has been showing at movie theaters around Central Washington the past few weeks.
Carla Hibbs, who played an office worker in the movie, said it was great to work with Castañeda on the movie.
“Very sweet guy and very personable and friendly. He made us feel right at home,” Hibbs said. “You know, like you’re one of his family. My family and I knew him because my folks used to have a restaurant in Toppenish and his parents would bring him and his siblings to the restaurant.”
Cast and crew came with friends and family to the Yakima premiere. Dan Henson, who portrayed Repair Man in the movie, was excited for his family to see him on the big screen.
“I just hope everybody has a lot of fun watching it. It was fun to make. Everybody poured their hearts into it,” he said.
Henson’s 6-year-old granddaughter, Maevis Henson, knew she was coming to see a movie, “’cause Papa drove us to Papa movie night. I’m happy to see him.”
“All Sorts” will be playing at Yakima Cinema, 1305 N. 16th Ave., through April 8.
