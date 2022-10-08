Locally made indie film “All Sorts” is now available to rent or buy on Amazon, AppleTV, GooglePlay and Vimeo.
The 94-minute movie filmed in several locations in Yakima and features a cast of Yakima Valley residents was written and directed by J. Rick Castañeda.
Castañeda grew up in Granger making movies and said he found a lot of support from the community.
“‘All Sorts’ is truly a community-made film,” Castañeda said in a news release. “The producer and art director stayed at my parents’ house. Other family friends invited crew members into their homes.”
Yakima Valley moviegoers were treated to a red-carpet movie premiere at Yakima Cinema on April 1, 2022. Castañeda introduced every cast and crew member that attended the event and included them in a question-and-answer session after the “All Sorts” screening.
After several red-carpet events in central Washington, “All Sorts” played for three weeks in Yakima Theaters. It also played in theaters from Seattle to New Orleans on a six-month nationwide tour.
“All Sorts” is a movie about a lonely data entry clerk who stumbles into the world of championship folder filing. It’s a quirky comedy about finding magic in everyday life. The main character, Diego, is desperate to find a job, excitement and love. New on the job at a strange company, Diego stumbles into an incredibly fast filer named June, and the two journey through a wildly unexpected office adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.