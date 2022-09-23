Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip to Prosser.
Prosser is about 50 miles southeast of Yakima, in Benton County.
The Yakima River flows through the city, which is in the Horse Heaven Hills American Viticultural Area and is home to several wineries and vineyards.
Hitting Interstate 82 to Prosser makes for a quick and easy day trip.
Once you get into downtown Prosser, pay a visit to Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., to fuel your day with coffee, blended drinks, hot and cold teas, fountain drinks and bottled drinks. They also serve food such as bagels, muffins, oatmeal, yogurt and granola, and breakfast sandwiches.
The coffee shop also has lunch and dinner hours, serving salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups as well as beer and wine.
Brewminatti hosts live music some weekends, featuring rock, folk and Americana acts. Shows are all-ages unless otherwise noted, doors open an hour prior to the show and seating is first come, first served. Check their website for an up-to-date lineup. There is no dinner on show nights but there is a limited menu and beer, wine and coffee.
Brewminatti’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
PacaPoo, 9203 Steele Road, is an alpaca farm west of the downtown area. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. The small farm “firmly believes in treating their animals with respect, gentleness and love,” their website says.
PacaPoo sells a few items online and in their store on the farm, including hand-made outerwear, stuffed animals, dryer balls and yarn made from alpaca fiber.
Visitors can schedule a tour of the PacaPoo farm online at www.facebook.com/PacapooLlc.
Prosser is a popular destination for wines, and Vintners Village offers several wineries in one convenient location. Here are a few tasting rooms in the village; visit www.vintnersvillage.com for the complete list:
• Airfield Estates, 560 Merlot Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
• Bunnell Family Cellar Wine O’Clock Wine Bar and Bistro, 548 Cabernet Court, noon-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays, noon-8 p.m. Mondays.
• Coyote Canyon Winery, 357 Port Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
• Martinez and Martinez Winery at The Winemaker Loft, 357 Port Ave., Studio G, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
• Milbrandt Vineyards, 508 Cabernet Court, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
After perusing the tasting rooms and finding bottles to take home, stop in at Yellow Rose Nursery, 600 Merlot Drive, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
Walk around the nursery and view the themed displays, hanging baskets, shrubbery, turtle pond and children’s garden.
Yellow Rose Nursery has a gift shop, makes custom baskets, offers landscaping and is currently stocked with a fall inventory of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals.
Then follow the aromas to Neighbor’s BBQ, 1115 Grant Ave., for Texas-style barbecue. They’re open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
Owners Michael and Kristin Hicks moved to Washington from Texas several years ago and started Neighbor’s BBQ in 2020 as a food truck, doing pop-ups and catering before opening their restaurant in Prosser four months ago.
Michael is the pit master and his pit, named “Babe Linkoln,” is made up of chains from hop machines. The menu features beef brisket, smoked meatloaf, pulled pork, baby back ribs and smoked chicken thighs. The meats are served on plates or as sandwiches with sides like coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese and more.
The Big Baker is a popular item with the lunch and dinner crowds. It’s a baked potato that’s topped with butter, sour cream and chives, and stuffed with your choice of brisket, pulled pork or meatloaf.
There’s more to Prosser than food and drink, of course. Take a delightful stroll around downtown Prosser to view public art, including murals and the Parade of Ponies, featuring 20 different ponies.
Each pony is made of fiberglass and the permanent art displays bring color and unique artwork to the community. The ponies are at various points in Prosser.
If you’re looking for some local arts and crafts, visit Free Expressions Studio, 1215 Meade Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. The studio opened in January in downtown Prosser and features around 10 artists at a time.
Owner and artist Megan Tyler stocks her studio with items from artists in and around Prosser as well as the Pacific Northwest. Find raw crystals, wrapped crystal rings and pendants, jewelry, handmade items like pendants and tote bags, eco-print textiles, and paintings and sketches.
The rows of leather earrings stand out, in different shapes and patterns to flatter any outfit. The array of bracelets and necklaces is eye-catching and colorful.
Tyler also hosts “Mediate and Create” workshops. The workshop starts with an hour of yoga and meditation to open creativity possibilities, and is followed by an hour to create a one-of-a-kind canvas painting.
If you’re looking for some sweeping views of Prosser, the Yakima Valley and the Horse Heaven Hills, travel east of downtown Prosser to State Route 221 and head approximately three miles to the top of the hill. The Horse Heaven Vista pull-off is on the north side of the road. It’s a great place for perspective and it gets you near 14 Hands Winery on your way back into Prosser.
The tasting room for 14 Hands Winery is at 660 Frontier Road and is open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
14 Hands Winery offers red, rosé, white and blended wines in bottles and cans. Their wines are popular and easy to find, but visiting the tasting room is an experience all its own.
If you spend any amount of time in downtown Prosser, the Princess Theatre will be hard to miss.
The theater, at 1228 Meade Ave., is a historic landmark, highlighted by a giant neon sign above the entryway.
The main stage in the Princess Theatre presents productions of community theater. The 2022-23 lineup include Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” Michael Parker’s “Hotbed Hotel” and David Auburn’s “Proof.”
The Green Room at the Princess Theatre features jazz a la carte with live music, drinks and food carts. It also hosts family-friendly entertainment for children.
Check out www.prosserprincess.com for an up-to-date schedule and to purchase tickets.
The Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 Sixth St., is a family-owned bar, restaurant and brewery in downtown Prosser. The business is family-friendly and features a game room downstairs with pool, shuffleboard, darts and foosball.
The menu offers lunch and dinner pub food such as burgers, fish and chips, falafel or lamb gyros, meatloaf, pork chops and much more. There are a few breakfast items on the menu, too, served all day. Horse Heaven Saloon also creates a variety of signature cocktails.
Saloon hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sundays. Happy hour 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays.
Make sure to visit the Horse Heaven Hills Brewery, 1118 Meade Ave., which brews craft beers for the saloon. Brewery hours are 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Although currently unavailable, visitors will soon be able to stay in one of two parlor themed rooms above the saloon. Described as a Western getaway, the rooms offer views of historic downtown Prosser.
