The Ellensburg Film Festival will begin accepting submissions on April 1, 2022.
Submissions can be submitted electronically at https://www.filmfreeway.com/EllensburgFilmFestival. Submission rules and deadlines can be found on the website too.
Entry questions may be sent to efftraffic@gmail.com.
Previous categories included best narrative short, best narrative feature, best documentary short, best documentary feature, best Pacific Northwest film short, best Pacific Northwest film feature and compelling voices.
The Ellensburg Film Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 2. It attracts local, national and international narrative and documentary films, and tickets will go on sale in September.
— Sara Rae Shields,
Yakima Herald-Republic
