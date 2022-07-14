A large wall map on display in a Tieton gallery includes more than 3,200 pins, each for a migrant who died trying to cross the Sonoran Desert of Arizona between the mid-1990s and 2019.
The pins show locations where human remains were found, which in itself is a profound statement for visitors to the “Hostile Terrain and Hunter Gatherings” exhibit at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse. Some pins also have toe tags with information about the person who died, but not all of the pins — and that’s what takes some from visitors to participants.
“We have a lot of pins not marked with toe tags,” said Rosie Saldaña, artistic director for exhibit host Tieton Arts & Humanities. Visitors may choose to fill in toe tag information and add it to the exhibit based on collected data.
Those who died ranged in age from infants to older adults, she said. The exhibit, which closes Sunday, has provoked comments and tears, especially for those filling out toe tags.
“It’s pretty intense. ... It’s definitely powerful and it was kind of hard for some people to fill out some of those tags,” Saldaña added. “It really makes you think about the things that are going on in our world today.”
The Hostile Terrain project is a participatory art project sponsored and organized by the Undocumented Migration Project, according to a news release. The nonprofit, research-art-education-media collective is directed by anthropologist Jason De León, and the Hostile Terrain installation has been on display at multiple locations beginning in 2021 and continuing throughout 2022.
To accompany the Hostile Terrain project, local artists submitted 2D, 3D, collage and poetry related to migration and new life in the theme of the monarch butterfly. Saldaña curated and installed the show with fellow artist Israel James Hunter.
The exhibit also features the works of Yesenia Navarrete Hunter, a Heritage University professor who recently earned her doctoral degree in history. Hunter, who was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. as a child, grew up in Wapato as a migrant farmworker.
The artwork is posted on the Tieton Arts & Humanities website, Saldaña noted. And though “Hostile Terrain and Hunter Gatherings” will be closing soon, the organization will re-display the exhibit for its annual Day of the Dead celebration this fall, Saldaña said.
It’s hard to look at, especially the toe tags, but the exhibit is important — especially for those people who have gone through this experience, she said. “In a lot of ways it impacts those people even more. They have memories of this.”
“I think it’s important to tell the stories and it’s important for people to reflect on that experience and just remember those who have gone through this experience and celebrate the new lives they have obtained through that,” she said.
