April Pools Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Lions Pool, has been canceled.
The free swimming and water safety event was listed as a Weekender Picks in Wednesday’s Explore section of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“We were hoping to host the event again this year, but unfortunately we are having to cancel the 2023 April Pools Day due to a project at Lions Pool. This project will involve repairs and renovations at the pool,” Recreation Program Supervisor Jason Zeller said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.