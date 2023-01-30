Meet the extraordinary women of the African drum who will be coming to Yakima to share their talents in honor of Black History Month. Sheree Seretse, Susu Pampanin and Afua Kouyate’ will be performing and teaching classes for children and adults in drumming, song and dance of Africa in conjunction with After School Drum Camp.
Sheree Seretse
“One of the gifts that the music gives you is passion. … I was a really shy person once upon a time. This music really brought out a lot of confidence, a lot of energy and expression (in me),” says Sheree Seretse, also known as “Mama Marimba.”
Seretse began to focus on ethnomusicology and Zimbabwean music as a student at the University of Washington.
“My counselor said I needed an elective, so I enrolled in an African dance class. … It opened my mind and really changed my direction of academic studies,” says Seretse.
As a graduate student, she had the opportunity to teach at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center in Seattle. It was there she started her first marimba ensemble.
She went on to facilitate many ensembles for children and adults. She currently directs the Anzanga Ensemble, which is celebrating 33 years as a performing group. The ensemble tours internationally and has produced five recordings. She also directs the Zambuko African-American Marimba Ensemble and the Simba Youth Ensemble.
Seretse says one of her main goals when working with students is “showing that the music (of Zimbabwe) is accessible and ascertainable.”
Susu Pampanin
Susu Pampanin is considered the top female tabla (doumbek) player in the United States and one of a handful of women who have reached her level of expertise in the world. Tabla playing in North Africa and North America is dominated by men, but Pampanin holds her own.
“It is humorous to watch the reactions of prominent Egyptian drummers the first time they drum with Pampanin. They usually do a double take and then step up their playing so as not to be upstaged. Then they relax and start alternating riffs with her,” says Carolyn Hamilton, director of the After School Drum Camp.
Pampanin’s mother was a well-known belly dancer and encouraged her to pick up the drum as a small child. By age 12, Pampanin was sitting in with Arab bands that accompanied her mother. While Pampanin has gone on to achieve international fame, she continues to travel to North Africa, honing her craft. Pampanin has played on more than 20 recordings and is a member of numerous performing ensembles including the prestigious Aswat Ensemble in San Francisco.
Afua Kouyate’
Afua Kouyate’ has been a force in the presenting and preserving of African culture in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years. Kouyate’ is passionate about African culture, from its communal aspects to the engaging rhythms and dance.
As a child, Kouyate’ says she “drew herself closer to anything about Africa.” Kouyate’ began with African dance and quickly grew to love all aspects of her culture. Her journey of discovering her own culture grew into a desire to share it.
Kouyate’ is the co-founder of Koutate Arts, dedicated to the culture, music and life of the people of West Africa. She is also the executive director of Adefua Cultural Education Workshop, an organization in Seattle that presents the vibrant culture of West Africa through interactive music and dance presentations.
“My life has been a journey about sustaining African arts and culture,” Kouyate’ said. “I want to put the life in Africa onstage to bring the awareness I have (of my culture to others).”
Kouyate’, along with Susu and Sheree, will be sharing their passion for African culture and drumming here in Yakima during the After School Drum Camp at Englewood Christian Church. Students from Garfield and Gilbert Elementary schools will meet after school from Feb. 6-10 to learn about African culture through rhythm and movement.
A special performance featuring students and teachers will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the church, 511 N. 44th Ave.
Adult drum classes on the Djembe, North African tabla and marimba will also be available in the evenings throughout the week.
The camp is sponsored by Englewood Christian Church, Yakima Rotary and the George Roulston Memorial Fund. All events are free. To register for show tickets or to sign up for the adult drum classes, go to www.englewoodchristianchurch.com.
• Spencer Hatton is the secretary for Canticus Vocal Ensemble and is a former city editor, editorial page editor and columnist at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
