The temperatures have been such a roller coaster ride the last of couple weeks, from searing heat to enjoyable, warm breezes. Regardless of the weather, the Weekender is grateful for scheduled events to share.
Concerts, entrepreneur education and outdoor events are highlighted this weekend, offering refreshments, fresh air and education to occupy your time.
Northwest Invasion Tour
Afroman is performing with WKND Clique and Caleb Wildcard from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at PJ’s Music Box, 13 S. First St.
Afroman is an American rapper, singer-songwriter and comedian, best known for his song “Because I Got High.” He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2002.
General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rafroman. Follow the link for details, ticket options and more information.
BroHamM
BroHamM will be on the patio from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave.
The group of six from Seattle performs upbeat and lively songs from old-school Motown Philly classic soul to upbeat funky R&B songs, new and old.
Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center
Yes, Ellensburg is a small trek for those who live in Yakima, but these events are worth the drive. Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center, 25905 Vantage Highway Ellensburg, is hosting two events this weekend, both amazing and educational.
• Moon and meteors night, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, will be a night of kids’ activities, twilight tours and a stargazing station. The full moon will be at its fullest on Thursday but will appear full for three nights, coinciding with the radiance of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Though the moon will light up the sky, some of the brightest meteors will still be visible.
Ranger Emily will be working at the Stargazing Info Station to educate about the night sky. For a full schedule of events, stargazing rules and building closing times and parking ares after hours, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rfullmoonwildhorse. RSVP is required and can be made by calling 509-964-7815 or emailing wildhorse@pse.com.
• Paint a rock, hear a talk: From 3-4 p.m. Saturday there will be kids' science and crafts. Participants will pick out a rock to paint while learning about the area’s geology and wind turbines at the Wild Horse facility. From 4-5 p.m., families will be able to take a family-friendly, guided wind turbine tour.
Anyone interested can sign up by calling 509-964-7815 or emailing wildhorse@pse.com.
Lemonade Day Kids Festival
The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce will host Lemonade Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sozo Sports of Central Washington, 2200 S. 36th Ave.
This is the first time Lemonade Day will take place in Yakima.
“Help us empower today’s youth to be tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business -- a lemonade stand,” according to the Lemonade Day website.
The Yakima event will have contests such as best-tasting lemonade, best stand and national youth entrepreneur. Prizes will be awarded.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rlemonadeday for more information.
