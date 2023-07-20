High up in the mountains of Central Washington, in cool, clear headwaters, you might be lucky to find the most elusive of fish: the bull trout.
Federally listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and as a species of greatest conservation need in Washington, this creature is a tenacious apex predator, lovingly referred by some as “wolves of the river,” and is an indicator of stream and watershed health.
Admittedly, I’m not much of a fish person. My career thus far has focused on nearly every other facet of conservation, and it’s only recently that I’ve found myself working on fisheries projects. In the last few years, I’ve worked more consistently in the Pacific Northwest and been more exposed to our local fish populations, but it wasn’t until graduate school that I was introduced to bull trout through Aimee Taylor, a fellow student, now colleague and dear friend.
After completing her master’s degree studying the movement patterns of subadult bull trout in a lake, Aimee was hired as a field biologist and bull trout recovery coordinator with the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group in 2022.
Like most biologists, Aimee has loved the natural world for as long as she can remember, and what began as a fish tank in her childhood bedroom has led to multiple biology degrees and a robust career in fisheries and native trout conservation. I can tell you that Aimee is the closest I’ve ever been to a river nymph — when she’s not fishing for work, backpacking and fishing in her free time or dreaming of fishing, she's teaching me how to fly fish. So, when it comes to knowledge, Aimee is my go-to for all things fish, and I wanted to sit down with her and impart some of her expertise to you.
The four C’s
The foundation of river restoration are the four C’s. These concepts are pillars of stream ecology and the mantra of almost every fisheries biologist I’ve ever met: cold, clean, complex and connected. Bull trout have a diverse life history strategy, or to put it more bluntly, survival strategy, and that makes the four C’s important to their survival.
Bull trout follow temperatures, and they like it cold — as OutKast would say, “What’s cooler than being cool? Ice cold.” This is why they’re primarily found in headwaters and only in mainstem rivers during the winter months.
Bull trout are picky about their water quality, and they require clean, healthy water systems, free from pollutants and contaminants. For the most part, the upper watershed offers the purest water available in a basin, but this does become riskier as they move downstream and water quality declines.
When it comes to their habitat, it needs to be complex. Rather than channelized rivers that resemble giant canals, complex rivers have braiding, pools, diverse depths, woody debris and, well, complexity. Imagine if you had a house with only one room (I can relate because I lived in a 400-square-foot garage for years), wouldn’t the addition of other areas such as a kitchen, bathroom, etc. be nice? Bull trout use the complexity of rivers to hide from predators, find areas to feed, rest in slower water created by woody debris, and, like true nomads, they move to follow their food and ideal temperatures.
These cold, clean, complex streams need to be connected. When populations are isolated, it decreases genetic diversity, which can lead to population loss through disease or inbreeding. High-quality streams need to be interconnected and navigable to allow access to spawning grounds.
Life history
Along with their seemingly picky requirements for habitat, bull trout have three different life history strategies.
Resident bull trout spend their entire life in small streams like the Ahtanum, and the residents stay small, with adults reaching only 12 inches long. They live their whole lives in their cold, home streams, isolated from the rest of the watershed in terms of migration potential.
More in line with my travel preference, fluvial bull trout migrate out of their small streams into big, adventurous rivers, such as the Naches, during wintertime. It’s only in winter, when the larger rivers are cold, that they’re able to utilize the temperatures to take advantage of more abundant food sources and safer waters.
The primary life history strategy here in the Yakima Basin are adfluvial bull trout. These fish overwinter in lakes, such as our big water storage reservoirs like Rimrock, Bumping Lake and Kachess, feeding primarily on stocked kokanee.
Migratory bull trout will head back upstream in the summer months and will begin to spawn in autumn. Bull trout lay their eggs in September or October, in near-freezing water. The eggs hatch in March or April, and these very tiny fish (fry) stay in the gravel, where it’s safer, until May or June. At this point, they get a bit of courage and brave the big world to emerge and eat aquatic insects around their home creek until they’re about 2 to 3 years old, at which point they’ll begin heading downstream to forage and start the cycle all over again.
Historical persecution
To fully grasp the current plight of bull trout, it’s important to understand why and how their population decreased so dramatically that they needed to be listed as threatened.
It’s no secret that over the last 100 years there’s been a steady decline in salmon populations, and while the causes of this decline are a multi-faceted, complex issue, there was one culprit that was incorrectly targeted.
Just as in many other fields, mistakes have been made in fisheries conservation, and misconceptions have run rampant until corrected by education and data. Historically, federal and state agencies encouraged anglers to catch as many bull trout as possible, under the mistaken belief that bull trout, being the apex predators they are, were the primary reason behind declining salmon populations. However, once the bull trout population plummeted, there was no subsequent salmon recovery, and it turns out that maybe there were other factors keeping the salmon from recovering ... such as a dam or nine.
By the late 1990s, fisheries biologists realized that bull trout are not actually the primary factor driving declining salmon runs, and something needed to be done to recover their populations, hence their listing under the Endangered Species Act and a resolute initiative to save the bull trout.
Current work
In an effort to bring bull trout back from the brink of extinction, a major collaborative effort formulated under the unique Yakima Basin Integrated Plan has partnered multiple agencies in the Yakima River Basin to tackle issues affecting habitat and fisheries in our basin. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is at the helm, with other agencies such as Yakama Nation Fisheries, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mid-Columbia Fisheries pouring funding, labor and a ton of grit to carry out the many bull trout recovery projects spanning the basin.
One of the major issues bull trout contend with is fish passage. Barriers such as dams prevent fish from migrating, and in areas such as Clear Lake and Rimrock, bull trout are stuck between two lakes, preventing them from moving back upstream to their natal spawning grounds. While our society waits for long-term fish passage solutions, agencies such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife are practicing what’s known as bull trout trap-and-haul.
Once the bull trout are entrained in the dam or they’re stuck below a dam, biologists catch and collect the fish, test their genetics to see which population they belong to, and if their DNA matches the population from upstream of the dam, they haul them over the dam so they can access their spawning grounds and hopefully reproduce.
Unfortunately, even with help, sometimes they never make it, because of added pressures like climate change, drought, and mining and logging that have degraded the original stream bed. As precipitation patterns change across our basin, we’re seeing more streams dewater, leading to a decline in fish spawning in the fall, as observed near Lake Kachess.
Yakama Nation Fisheries’ Rescue, Rear and Release program is a great interim solution to this issue while agencies work to remedy habitat connectivity and keep streams connected year-round. The program rescues bull trout fry from dewatered streams, raises them in captivity for six to eight months to help boost their size and strength, and then releases them back into the reservoir they would have naturally migrated to.
I asked Aimee what happens if the streams aren’t connected, or if they dewater and the bull trout aren’t able to make it upstream to spawn, and her answer was beautifully tragic.
If the bull trout migrate upstream and the stream is dewatered, they will sometimes become stranded in pools and the adults will die. If they don’t die, they will wait for rain, hoping that a pulse flow will carry them home. If the rains don’t come and they’re still alive, they will wait until it’s almost too late or too cold, and do their best to spawn where they can, which isn’t always productive. In these cases, they might end up spawning in the reservoir bed if they can’t make it upstream, and in the spring the reservoir fills up and essentially drowns the eggs, as they don’t get the oxygen flow that they need.
Acting as the primary boots on the ground, Mid-Columbia Fisheries partners with agencies on larger projects and leads the push for outreach and education, which is primarily conducted through their Bull Trout Task Force. The task force is out during peak season, working to educate the public and teaching anglers how to identify bull trout, what to do if they accidentally catch any, removing rock dams and increasing overall public awareness. The nonprofit works onsalmon recovery projects ranging from Kittitas County to the Columbia River Gorge.
With so much work being done on restoration and habitat, population monitoring is important, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife focuses the bulk of its work on population surveys that keep track of different age classes. Agencies work together to conduct yearly spawning surveys to track reproduction rates. Collaborative projects such as the Kachess River Restoration Project aim to restore streamflow and enhance habitat conditions to improve rearing and migratory conditions for bull trout, and once completed, will hopefully decrease stranding events.
Why it matters and how you can help
I’ve just bombarded you with heaps of information; it’s totally understandable if you’re asking yourself, “Why does it matter?”
If we think about the four C’s, it’s important to note that these aren’t just critical needs for bull trout survival, but also good for steelhead, salmon and all aquatic organisms. Bull trout are indicators of an overall healthy habitat. By looking at the habitat and bull trout range in our basin, we can use bull trout as an indicator species, which helps biologists deduce whether a habitat is healthy or not; if they’re suddenly not where we expect them to be, there’s a problem. That’s important not only for bull trout and other fish, but for us, as high up in watersheds is where our resources come from.
Bull trout could be considered “wolves of the stream,” as they’re an apex predator, meaning they’re at the top of the food chain. If you remove an apex predator from an ecosystem, everything goes a bit cattywampus and falls out of balance. If there aren’t any bull trout, prey species will quickly explode and overrun their habitat, food resources become scarce, species diversity declines, and the riverine ecosystem will dramatically change, possibly allowing invasive species to move in.
Many waters inhabited by bull trout are closed to fishing, so if you’re an angler, it’s important to know the regulations and rules before stepping into the river. If you’re in an area that has potential for bull trout presence, it’s illegal to target them, and if caught they must be immediately released. It's important to know what a bull trout looks like, so you don’t mistake them for brook trout, which bear a strong resemblance to bull trout.
You can help bull trout even if you’re not an angler. As a forest recreator, you can follow trail etiquette and the leave-no-trace principles, which help prevent water pollution. As a camper or backpacker, please make sure to pack out any trash, and be sure to understand how to properly dispose of waste products (including human waste).
If, after reading this article, you’ve found yourself falling in love with bull trout and you want more hands-on experience, you’re in luck. Mid-Columbia Fisheries accepts volunteers of all ages and abilities, and they need help on a variety of salmon recovery projects such as outreach and education, monitoring, restoration and stewardship.
There’s a lot more work that needs to be done to help bull trout, but as a community we can make a difference, and you can help preserve our natural resources here in the Yakima River Basin.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.