When you think of a magical place, you might think of far-off realms such as Ireland or Scotland.
Don’t get me wrong, they’re amazing, and I’ve just about lost my mind in those countries, traipsing across moss-soaked ground and running on trails where you can almost certainly feel fairies whisking by you.
But we live in a desert. We don’t have those lush, watery paradises here. Right?
Wrong — we have magic lands too, right here in our Valley. Sure, our magic lands aren’t as lush as a quaint Irish countryside, but that makes them even more special.
You see, when you walk through a wetland, especially one in the desert, it opens an entire new world to you — a world full of biodiversity and tiny creatures. If you can just stop and stand quietly in the middle of a wetland for a few moments, you’ll realize how big of a world we really live in.
The Environmental Protection Agency defines wetlands as “areas where water covers the soil or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year, including during the growing season.”
That’s all well and good, but I just don’t feel like it encapsulates what wetlands really are.
In a desert, water is the most precious resource you can have. Wetlands function as oases — as refuges, sanctuaries. They provide habitat for thousands of different species both in the water and out – including fish, shellfish, birds, deer and many, many different species of plants. Wetlands function as flood protection, improve water quality, mitigate shoreline erosion and form natural reservoirs.
They are important to many species, and to humans, but historically their value wasn’t acknowledged. The status and definition of what makes a wetland a wetland is constantly changing, and because of that, it’s difficult to apply protective regulations in some cases.
It’s estimated that about 53% of wetlands have been lost since European settlement in the United States. Even today, the EPA estimates that about 60,000 acres of wetlands are lost annually due to development and other human impacts. To put that in perspective, Seattle is approximately 54,000 acres.
OK, at this point, I’ve probably lost at least a few of you because you don’t really care about biodiversity. Maybe you don’t care that the continental duck population has decreased by 31% in the last 15 years, or that invasive (in our area, at least) plants such as cattails and reed canary grass can and will, when left unchecked, overtake wetlands and choke out all other vegetation.
I offer you this image: a Brita filter. Do you know what nature’s Brita filter is? A wetland. Wetlands take all (or most of) the pollution and muck that accumulates around us and essentially filters it. Like I said, magic.
This is usually the point where I assume you’re thinking to yourself, “OK, Janell. Stop blabbering. What do you suggest I do to care about wetlands or even protect wetlands?”
So here is my challenge. I would like you to go to a local wetland area, such as the Toppenish Wildlife Refuge, the Sunnyside Wildlife Recreation Area or Eschbach Nature Area. Once you get to one of these areas, I would like you to find yourself near the water's edge, and I want you to just sit or stand quietly for five minutes. Just give me five minutes of silence, and I promise, the world will return to its natural state around you. You will hear and see and feel nature all around you, and you will experience the magic of a wetland for yourself.
Once you’ve fallen in love with wetlands — which I promise you will — there are a few ways you can help to protect them. It’s estimated that 75% of all remaining wetlands in the U.S. are on private land. As a biologist, this is terrifying to me, but I believe in you, reader! This means you can partake in wetland management by conserving and restoring wetlands on your property, supporting local wetland and watershed protection initiatives, working with local and state municipalities to develop laws that protect wetlands, encouraging your neighbors and developers to protect the function and value of wetlands, and reducing the amount of pesticides and herbicides used on your property.
We are lucky to live in such a diverse and amazing basin, and I fully believe that it’s our job as residents to protect our watershed. Without water we wouldn’t be able to live here, so I believe it’s the least we can do.
I hope that you can find time to sit quietly in a wetland near you, spot some frogs, hear the birds, and watch a whole new world open itself to you.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
