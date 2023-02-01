This morning was the first in a while that I woke up to the sun shining through my window, blinding me. It was a wonderful feeling.
I don’t know about you, but if I go a few too many days without seeing blue skies and sunrays beaming across my floor, I start to wonder if summer will ever return or if I’m destined to live a sordid, miserably cold existence, bundled up in scarves, gloves, hats and jackets for the rest of my days.
On those rare winter days when the snow has melted, I can hear birds chirping, the sun is shining and I convince myself that I can see buds forming on the trees around me, I am filled with hope and excitement for spring and the return of long, warm summer days.
As I lay in bed, feeling the sun warm my face, light rainbows dancing behind my eyelids, I thought of how soon the shrub-steppe around me would also wake up from her winter slumber. The flowers would begin to bloom, the grass would grow tall, coyotes and rabbits would resume their mad dash throughout summer, beetles and lizards would crawl out of their hidey-holes and the desert would be full of life once again.
A common misconception is that the shrub-steppe (the biome we live in here in Central Washington) is a desolate wasteland, a desert, good for nothing except development and further human “progress,” an area whose only value is attached to housing, solar panels and commercial development bordering the blue-ribbon trout fishery that is the Yakima River.
I challenge you, reader, especially those who have been born and raised in Central Washington but who might not have spent any time in the steppe, to see its limitless beauty and inherent value.
The shrub-steppe is an arid ecosystem, and while you might think an arid area wouldn’t host much species diversity, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The shrub-steppe is the only place in Washington you can find pygmy rabbits, burrowing owls, sage thrasher, greater sage-grouse and of course sagebrush along with other plant species like Arrowleaf balsamroot.
I’m going to guess that at this point in your reading you might be saying to yourself, “Well, of course, it’s easy for a biologist like yourself to see the beauty in a desert, but for the everyday person, what’s the big deal?”
I’m going to admit something to you though. Early on in my career I shared a similar sentiment; I just didn’t really see the beauty in the steppe. I thought, “Sure, every place and species has its value, but who really cares about a desert?”
I held this belief until 2019, when I was hired as a seasonal botanist to conduct land health and vegetation habitat assessments in Eastern Washington. Staring at the ground for 10 to 14 hours a day, eight days at a time, for nine months (literally) opened my eyes to the beauty and importance of the shrub-steppe.
From the highway or a distance, it’s very easy to assume that the shrub-steppe is a uniform, barren place, but it’s really composed of diverse plant communities that change depending on the soil type, slope, aspect and the cryptobiotic crust that changes across the landscape based on soil-water relationships and the level of sun exposure received.
The most common shrubs in this area are found in deeper soil such as the Wyoming big sagebrush, antelope bitterbrush and stiff sagebrush. Common grasses that roll along the plains of the steppe consist of Idaho fescue, bluebunch wheatgrass and my favorite: foxtail barley.
The space between these shrubs and bunchgrasses is dominated by shade-seeking annual and perennial wildflowers. In spring and early summer, your mind will be blown by the stunning wildflower blooms in this desert. These amazing blooms are most often found on the thinnest soil, lithosol, which has poor water holding capacity but nevertheless sustains beautiful plants such as bitterroot, buckwheat, mariposa lily and lupine.
This list has just barely grazed the surface of the plant density available in the steppe, but I hope you’re beginning to see how truly diverse this area is. Moreso, when we really think about the harsh conditions that living in a desert might involve, it brings to mind an appreciation for the species that adapted to these environments. From plants and insects to reptiles and mammals, we can see just how unique these species are in their ability to survive an arid environment.
Prior to European settlement, the stewards and caretakers of this unique ecosystem consisted in part of the 14 bands and tribes that comprise the Yakama Confederation. At that time, the shrub-steppe of Washington spanned over 10.4 million acres. In the 19th century, settlement in Washington turned most of the deep, loamy soil where sagebrush can be found into agricultural land, and development in the “wasteland” quickly took off.
Today, less than 20% of that initial land remains; 12% of that is still functional shrub-steppe, and less than 1% of that is protected in ecological conditions that resemble the original shrub-steppe. It is an endangered ecosystem, and new challenges arise every year as development reaches farther and farther, wildfires and a changing climate threaten the landscape, and species diversity declines.
The remaining shrub-steppe habitat is fragmented, meaning that instead of large swathes of intact habitat, there are small “islands” of habitat. This fragmented habitat is inundated with invasive species such as cheatgrass, which hold no nutritional value for wildlife and increase the frequency and intensity of wildfires. Although native species like bighorn sheep, tiger salamanders, ferruginous hawks and rattlesnakes are resilient, they face mounting pressure to survive.
If you’re interested in learning more or becoming involved, I encourage you to volunteer with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife or Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, become familiar with the Arid Lands Initiative and Growth Management Act and look for other opportunities to engage with your public lands.
The shrub-steppe is our gem of Washington. While we are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful states (I might be a bit biased), the steppe is an often-overlooked treasure. I hope after reading this that you might take it upon yourself to learn more about the habitat that surrounds you in Central Washington and turn a more favorable eye toward it.
This spring, run to the hills, even as close as Snow Mountain Ranch, and see the wildflowers blooming! Take a walk along Cowiche Canyon and get a glimpse of what this entire region might have looked like in years long past. I hope you will be able to see the magic and persistence contained in a singular blossoming bitterroot flower, the tenacity in a Pacific tree frog finding a home in the desert and the determination of a sagebrush sparrow surviving in a dwindling habitat.
Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly for Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.