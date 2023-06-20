Summertime, the time for hiking, fishing and general recreating in the outdoors.
For the last few months, I’ve been suggesting outdoor activities around the Yakima Basin, and I would be remiss if I didn’t discuss one important matter to accompany those suggestions: trail etiquette.
I’m not sure why anyone else chooses to go outside, but for me, I retreat to the outdoors to escape the oppressive weight of society and to find serenity in nature. Birds chirping and singing, identifying grass species (you probably can’t relate to that, I know), the breeze rustling through the leaves — all the best parts of getting outside that I look forward to. I do not, however, look forward to sharing the outdoors with anyone who has poor trail etiquette or doesn’t follow the guiding principles of “leave no trace.”
The phrase “loving our natural areas to death” really emerged with a vengeance during the pandemic. I feel that it’s a poignant testament to humanity that the first thing most of us did when the virus struck, altering our lives completely, was to go outside and seek solace. While this phrase is typically reserved for natural parks, it can apply to any high-frequented natural area.
You might not think it’s possible to hurt natural areas by visiting them; it does seem a bit counterintuitive. But as someone who worked a season with the Forest Service and had to cover Memorial Day Weekend in the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest, I can tell you that people absolutely can and do cause undue damage to our outdoors.
It’s all about density. We see this with the national parks, and it’s why there’s a spreading movement that requires reservations to visit parks and forests, such as what’s happening locally at Boulder Cave.
While sometimes, especially to us here in the Yakima Valley, it may not seem like there are all that many humans on planet Earth, there are: about 8 billion of us. That number is incomprehensible, and I personally didn’t realize just how densely populated an area could be until I left our semi-rural area for the first time 10 years ago and lived in Nairobi. It was mind-blowing.
The more people who visit an area and the denser that visitation becomes, the more infrastructure the area requires. Amenities like bathrooms, roads, subsequent improvements and repairs on those facilities, gas stations, coffee stands — the list of what the modern human deems a requirement to their survival goes on.
The more people who visit natural areas, the more trail damage and maintenance that’s required. Even the most basic amenity, such as the dirt trail itself, costs on average about $1,200 per mile to maintain annually. It can be very expensive to maintain a natural area.
Trail etiquette and leave-no-trace principles are beneficial for the environment and accompanying wildlife, not to mention other recreators you might encounter.
These seven guiding leave-no-trace principles are an easily understandable framework centered on minimum impact practices:
• Plan and prepare.
• Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
• Dispose of waste properly (please learn what a trowel is and how to use it/where to dig to bury human waste if you’re in the backcountry!).
• Leave what you find.
• Minimize campfire impacts.
• Respect wildlife.
• Be considerate of others.
If you’d like in-depth clarification on any of these principles, check out the Leave No Trace website at lnt.org.
Trail etiquette is generally geared more toward our interactions with people in the outdoors. Main points include knowing your right of way, making yourself known, staying on the trail, leaving wildlife alone and keeping your distance, being mindful of trail conditions, and being aware of your surroundings. An especially important principle, as more people get outside with their COVID puppies, is to please keep your dog leashed on trail — it’s for everyone’s safety, wildlife, humans, other dogs and your dog.
One of my favorite guidelines is taking time to listen. I hope by now that you might have clued in to my survival-driven obsession of going outside and finding mindfulness. Unfortunately, I can’t always find a completely secluded spot where I can sit quietly, but my hope is that when I encounter others in the outdoors, we can maintain mutual respect, and that includes not playing music at loud volumes from your device while you’re walking on a trail.
I truly believe that the outdoors should be accessible to everyone, but only if we ingrain concepts such as trail etiquette and leave no trace into anyone wanting to visit nature. Going off-trail harms sensitive plant communities and can lead to erosion and trail collapse. Not picking up after your dog (do not get me started on leaving full dog poop bags on the trail) can harm wildlife and is an eyesore. Camping near and generating human waste in waterways is environmentally detrimental and a health hazard. Graffiti, even if it’s carving into rocks or sandstone instead of spray paint or pen, is still destruction, and it’s unnecessary; nobody cares if Becky Loves Ron. Tell each other, not the wilderness.
Finally, dear reader, if you see something, say something! That always seemed to be common sense to me, but while hiking in Yellowstone a few years ago and watching a tourist approach a bison, another tourist stick their head over a geyser, and many, many tourists wandering off trail onto delicate and very thin soil (all in the same day), I realized that it’s not that common. As a group, bystanders wait to speak up to correct a wrongdoing, and if no one speaks up, nothing is said. We all need to do our part, even if we’re not the ones doing anything wrong.
I hope my poor attempts at poetic ramblings about the outdoors I love so much gets you outside where you can also connect with nature, but please do so responsibly. We are all stewards of our environment; we need to protect our natural areas and preserve them so everyone can enjoy them, and realize “going outside” isn’t like visiting a theme park. Nature is home for delicate plant species, wildlife and waterways. No one is entitled to it; it’s a privilege that should be revered and protected, so please stand with me to preserve our beautiful Central Washington and beyond!
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly.
