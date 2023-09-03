The Perseids meteor shower is an annual mid-summer event that, if you can find a dark enough place to watch, will provide you with a mesmerizing astral show.
In our ever-increasing light-polluted world, it can be incredibly difficult to find an area dark enough to see the stars, let alone see fast-moving meteors; and it's for that reason that alpine meadows in Mount Rainier came to be trashed on Aug. 12.
Visitors flocking to see a dark sky made their way to Mount Rainier’s Sunrise and Paradise visitor areas. While a portion of the hundreds, if not thousands of visitors stayed on trail and abided by rules set in place to preserve the delicate alpine meadows, many did not.
Bonfires were lit in the meadows, people stepped off trail and smashed the fragile foliage, and visitors laid blankets in the fields, causing long-term and potentially permanent damage.
I hope at this point you’re filled with the same rage and disappointment in humanity that I feel. But I suppose you might instead be thinking to yourself, “It’s just a meadow, it can’t really be that big of a deal.”
Unless you have first-hand knowledge of how special something is, it’s easy to discount the fear or worry of losing it. For professionals who dedicate their lives to an area of study, this lack of empathy is extraordinarily frustrating.
While I don’t specialize in alpine ecology, I did spend seven years pursuing higher education in biology and have dedicated the last decade of my life working in natural resources, and I hope to shed just a bit of light on why preserving these areas is so important.
Alpine meadows are deceptively beautiful. When you’re visiting these lush, colorful, sunshine-filled grassy havens in the summertime, it can be hard to imagine that they’re actually very harsh environments.
Alpine areas are characterized by high altitudes, short growing seasons and cold temperatures that result in extremely fragile and often rare ecosystems that are remarkably sensitive to climate change and human impact.
Preserving these unique and delicate ecosystems is important -- alpine meadows are hot spots in mountainous elevations where species evolve, and biodiversity is abundant.
Wildlife such as grizzly bears, American pika and white-tailed ptarmigans inhabit these harsh climates, and plants like alpine smelowskia, avalanche lily and alpine buckwheat are struggling to compete with climate change and incredibly short seasons in which to reproduce – they don’t need to add boot stomping to their list of woes.
Over the last year I’ve read countless articles detailing “bad behavior” executed by people around the world in situations ranging from the outdoors to indoor social settings. From watching YouTube during a movie in a theater, trampling meadows in a national park, intentionally lighting forest fires, to people just being rude to each other and the environment in general.
On my last trip into the mountains, I was screamed at and told to stop “policing” someone’s teenage son because I politely asked him to stop aggressively man-handling a frog and put it back in the wetland that he was illegally stepping in. I was shocked that his mother was yelling at me and not at her son, who repeatedly dropped the frog and laughed each time he did it.
It’s very easy to blame our collective poor behavior on COVID-19 isolation, our current socioeconomic system or the past few years of political chaos, but my personal belief is that it comes down to choices.
We make choices as humans, good or bad, and those choices have consequences. We can choose to be enlightened, considerate, empathetic people, or we can make the personal choice to put our own desires over the greater good and leave the world worse off than when we entered it.
When all we see around us is people doing what they want for their own benefit, it’s easy to fall into the Tragedy of the Commons. This metaphor outlines the concept of “if my neighbor is getting his, I better get mine, too.”
Essentially, if a certain number of people enjoy unfettered access to a finite resource (alpine meadows, anyone?), they will tend to over-use it (like smashing it with their butts instead of sitting at established picnic tables during a meteor shower) and may end up destroying it completely.
In the metaphor of the Tragedy of the Commons, individual voluntary restraint isn’t beneficial, so individuals may find themselves partaking in potentially “bad” behavior, because if they don’t, they won’t be able to reap the benefits of the situation and someone else will. The predictable result is tragedy for everyone.
I’m angry. There are people who dedicate their entire lives to preserving these natural areas. They work hard year-round and are paid peanuts, but do it because of their love for the environment. They’re fighting climate change, underfunding, undereducation in outdoor etiquette and on top of all of that, entitlement might be the nail in the coffin of our natural world. This is how restrictions like lottery systems come to exist -- as is happening with many national parks, and I can see Mount Rainier National Park needing to adapt to protect itself in the future after events like this.
We all want the outdoors to be accessible, but that comes with a responsibility and a price for every person going outside. I’ve previously written about trail etiquette and the Leave No Trace Principles, and I hope that providing that information and educating as much as I can helps in some small way.
Not being in the field for my job this summer has meant that the bulk of my time spent outdoors has been on weekends, a first for me, and it’s been sorely eye-opening. Trash, illegal parking, overuse, speakers blasting music on trails, harassing wildlife, rude people. ... For the first time in my life I’ve been hesitant to go outside because I don’t want to have my experience ruined by someone else’s entitlement.
Voluntary restraint is a choice. If you see someone doing something that is causing harm, say something. If someone points out something you’re doing that’s causing harm, listen. Remember when you go outside that it’s not your personal property, it’s nature’s; we’re visitors and we share it with each other. We all need to be better, for ourselves and for each other. Our last remaining natural areas desperately need us to be better.
If you want to learn more about alpine meadows, check out how to volunteer with the Meadow Rovers with the National Park Service by visiting https://yhne.ws/meadowrovers.
As always, I encourage readers to research local outdoor volunteer opportunities with Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, or Mid-Columbia Fisheries. There's nothing quite so sweet as learning while doing good for your community!
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She writes a bimonthly column for Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.