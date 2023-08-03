It’s been years, but there’s still a particular bald eagle that I can’t stop thinking about.
The season I came across this majestic gal, I was working as a wildlife crew lead for the U.S. Forest Service and one of the biological surveys we conducted was near Rimrock, monitoring an occupied eagle nest high up in a very cattywampus ponderosa pine. (I mean it -- this tree was on the edge of collapse and probably isn’t even standing anymore.)
Bald eagles mate for life and typically return to the same nest each year to breed, though they have been known to have alternate nests within their breeding territory. Known nests are documented, and wildlife biologists survey these nests two to three times a season. Typically, visits are made in spring to see if the nests are occupied by the breeding pair, and at least once more in mid-summer to check if the eaglets (young eagles) have left the nest.
You might think bald eagles are a common sight in our area, so there really isn’t any logical reason to monitor their population. But they weren’t always so common — in fact, at one point, bald eagles were extirpated (locally extinct) in Washington.
The bald eagle became the U.S. national symbol in 1782, and it’s estimated that over 100,000 nesting bald eagles inhabited the continental United States at the time. During the 19th century, eagles were believed to be a threat to livestock and salmon populations and bounties were given for eagle carcasses. The bounty — in conjunction with destruction of habitat — resulted in bald eagles declining so rapidly that by 1940 Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act in an attempt to prevent their extinction. This act protected eagles from being disturbed or killed and made it illegal to possess eagle parts such as feathers, eggs and nests.
While these protective measures on their own likely would have helped recover eagle numbers, they were no match for Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, or DDT. An insecticide used extensively in agriculture throughout the first half of the 20th century, DDT and its residues washed into waterways from agricultural fields and a catastrophic decline in the bald eagle population resulted. By the mid-1960s, there were only 417 known nesting pairs in the lower 48 states.
In 1967, bald eagles in the lower 48 states were listed under the Endangered Species Preservation Act (ESA), and today they are the poster child of an ESA success story. In 1972, thanks in part to Rachel Carson’s book "Silent Spring," DDT was banned by the Environmental Protection Agency and the long road to recovering the bald eagle began. Through captive breeding programs, reintroduction efforts and enforcement and protection -- not to mention reducing other related pesticide use -- bald eagles made a comeback and in 1995, it was determined that their numbers had recovered enough to be reclassified as threatened, instead of endangered.
As of 2019, there were an estimated 71,467 breeding pairs in the lower 48 states, making the bald eagle a conservation success story. While bald eagles were delisted from the ESA in 2007, they are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Both laws protect eagles, including their nests and eggs, from being killed, sold or otherwise harmed.
I have a soft spot for the underdog (or underbird, in this case), and I have an even softer spot for an underdog that makes a comeback in the fight for life. Given their history, you can imagine how stressed I was when I conducted the first survey of the season and didn’t see chicks or a male in the nest, only the female eagle I named Madame Pondy (she was stoic and she was in a giant ponderosa; I never claimed to be good at bestowing titles to wildlife I anthropomorphized).
I sat there for way longer than I should have, but I kept hoping to see a male swoop in with a fish, to see a flash of little chick heads popping up from under Madame Pondy, but neither happened and eventually I had to move on to my next survey. For weeks I was distraught over the fate of this bird. She couldn’t possibly be without her mate -- forever alone, spending her days destitute and pining after her partner, never to have another clutch of babies again. (I was being dramatic; bald eagles will find another mate if their partner dies.) I became very attached to this avian soap opera, which is to be expected (I told myself) when you spend 12 hours in the field alone every day, oftentimes at night, for months at a time.
Mid-summer rolled around, and I was filled with anxiety and cautious hope as I made my way to the survey point to check out Madame Pondy. When I arrived, I found that a windstorm had blown the ponderosa even more askew, and her nest was precariously balanced between two branches. Eagle nests are quite large, often 4 to 5 feet wide and anywhere from 2 to 4 feet deep, and I didn’t see anyone occupying the nest, not even the Madame herself. Still, I set up my spotting scope just to be certain, and after a few minutes, I saw it. Tiny little eaglet heads moving around, barely poking above the nest.
Within a few minutes, both the female and male returned to the nest, with Madame Pondy landing in the nest, and her mate perching on a branch nearby. The perfect family photo. I was elated for Madame Pondy, and carried that joy with me for the rest of the season and now, years later, I’m sharing it with you.
While bald eagle populations are stable now, they very much hugged the line of extinction. I hope that the next time you see a bald eagle, you think of Madame Pondy and the amazing recovery eagles have made in the last hundred years. Eagles fought against widely used pesticides, misinformation and habitat degradation, and through the power of litigation and protective measures were able to continue to survive and eventually flourish.
The message in their fight is that through community engagement, education and effort, we can fight to protect and potentially recover other ESA-listed species, and all the Madame Pondys of the world might live to see another day.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She submits a column bimonthly.
