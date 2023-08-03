Editor’s note: This Explore series focuses on road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through.
Thorp, population 232, is an unincorporated town in Kittitas County that's about 45 miles northwest of Yakima.
You may think you know where the town is located when you pass by the fruit stand along Interstate 90 with giant red letters, but there's more to be found a few miles off the freeway. Drive a little farther to find some treasures, from the historic Thorp Mill to the modern PUNCH Projects art gallery.
From Yakima, a drive to Thorp takes about 45 minutes if you take Interstate 82 to I-90. Thorp is nestled between the Yakima River and I-90, and surrounding roads offer scenic views of timothy hay fields, the Yakima River and rolling hills.
Fruit stand
Begin your day trip to Thorp with a stop at the Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall at 220 Gladmar Road.
The building is hard to miss as you pass by on I-90. The façade of the fruit stand is adorned with 8-foot-tall red letters, interchangeable, to show what fruits and vegetables are in season and available for purchase.
The Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall is open daily; hours are seasonal. Call 509-964-2474 to find out the hours if you’re traveling by and want to stop.
The Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall has been open for over 60 years. It features fresh produce purchased directly from local growers. Seasonal produce is available year-round for purchase by the pound or box.
The fruit stand also sells an array of specialty food items and gifts. Shoppers can browse baked goods, dried pastas, local and Pacific Northwest wines and beers and more.
Enjoy an espresso drink from the coffee stand inside the fruit stand or enjoy a cup or cone of hard ice cream. There’s always a line of people waiting for a scoop, and it’s worth the wait.
The second and third story of the Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall are packed with antique, vintage and unique finds. Search through the vinyl records, clothes, magazines, toy cars and more.
Here's the point where you might want to stock on some snacks for the rest of your day. Thorp doesn’t have any restaurants, though there are plenty of offerings in nearby Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
Trail access and a historic mill
If you want to stretch your legs for a short walk, stop at the Thorp trailhead to the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail. The 250-mile trail runs from west of North Bend to the Columbia River near Vantage to Lind on the Idaho border.
You can also take a short walk around the grounds at the historic Thorp Mill at 11640 N. Thorp Highway.
Though only open on weekends during the summer months, visitors can stop by the mill during the day year-round and walk to the interpretive loop trail. It’s self-guided on the mill grounds and includes 10 stations with information about the mill’s construction, operation and renovation.
Tours inside the mill are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays from the beginning of June through the end of August.
The Thorp Grist Mill was built between 1880-83 and operated until 1946. It was powered by a lateral turbine system with diverted water from the Yakima River.
Tours are led by volunteers, usually students from nearby Central Washington University. The tour takes visitors through the mill’s upper three levels. Docents explain the milling process, mill mechanisms, Thorp history and much more. The tours last anywhere from 20-30 minutes and even longer, depending on how many questions are asked along the way.
Lisa Ely, board member of the Thorp Mill Historical Society, said the mill is a symbol of the community and its agricultural history.
“Not many mills are left. They were actually pretty susceptible to burning down. Flour is quite combustible," she said. "This one is preserved as it was with all its original machinery."
The mill was an important social gathering place when it was in operation, and it continues to bring people together today. The nonprofit that keeps things running has an annual auction each May that's a popular event in Kittitas County.
The nonprofit also works on restoration and maintenance projects.
“It's an industrial artifact and it's been a great place to focus on regional history," Ely said. "I think it's important to preserve a little part of history. It's been really fun to be involved and it's a really deep connection with the community and education public outreach.”
PUNCH gallery
After a history lesson, make your way to the Thorp Fire House Project, an art gallery for the PUNCH Projects group.
The PUNCH Thorp Fire House Project is at 10630 N. Thorp Highway. The art gallery is in the old Thorp volunteer fire department.
Howard Barlow, one of the founding members of PUNCH, purchased the old fire house in the early 2000s. He and his family lived there for a time, and it was also used by other artists. PUNCH took over in 2021 and turned it into a gallery on the main floor with an artist residency on the second floor.
The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and features monthly exhibitions by local and Pacific Northwest artists.
The family-friendly space features the Punch Bar, an area with light snacks and beers for purchase.
The backyard has the Barnstorm stage where PUNCH Projects hosts a summer concert series with live music from 2-4 p.m., running through October.
“First and foremost, we're all artists. And we wanted to create a space where we could show not only our own art, but also our other artists whose work we appreciate and admire,” said Justin Gibbens, founding member and board member of PUNCH Projects.
PUNCH group artists have hosted shows in Seattle and Ellensburg for many years. The shows often have a quirky and modern Central Washington perspective.
“We wanted to create an artist-run gallery to highlight that work and with showing our artwork," Gibbens said. "We also wanted to create culture. That means we offer music, interesting things to look at, performances like poetry readings. It’s all invigorating.”
The Thorp Fire House Project is working on creating different and new entry points for those interested in seeing artwork.
“For a lot of people, art can be kind of a mysterious, scary thing," Gibbens said. "We want to break down those barriers and demystify art and what it is that artists do, and also give people other things to come out for. We want it to be a completely open and inviting space and not exclusive in any shape, way or form."
For those with an interest in the paranormal, the Thorp space has artwork referencing Mel's Hole, a Central Washington myth that originated on the old Art Bell AM radio show in the 1990s.
To stay up to date on future art exhibitions, summer concerts and other events, visit punchprojects.org/space and sign up for the newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.