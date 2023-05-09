Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. This Explore series focuses on road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through.
This week we take a trip to Tieton, using an itinerary put together by Yakima Herald-Republic photo editor and Texpat Washingtonian Emree Weaver.
Tieton is in Yakima County, about 15 miles northwest of Yakima, following Summitview Avenue before it changes to Summitview Road.
Along the way to Tieton, travelers are surrounded by orchards, agriculture and natural scenery. The small town has a population of about 1,300 residents.
Tieton is home to the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, mosaic tile art displays and comfort foods. The town hosts an annual Día de los Muertos event and Christmas bazaar that attracts many visitors from all over the county and state.
Start your trip to Tieton with an easy morning hike along the Tieton River Nature Trail at 10 a.m. To get there from Yakima, take U.S. Highway 12 west, travel through Naches and turn left at the State Route 410 junction, staying on U.S. 12. The trail is across the road from the Oak Creek Wildlife Area headquarters parking lot, about 2 miles from the junction. A Discovery Pass is needed to park there.
The Tieton River Nature Trail is dog and family friendly and is easy to hike. The trail runs alongside the glacial-fed Tieton River and offers views of columnar basalt walls.
After an easy hike, head back to Naches, turn right and head up the hill toward Tieton for lunch at 12:30 p.m., at Don Mateo Restaurant, 704 Wisconsin Ave. The little spot has indoor and outdoor seating and offers Salvadorean and Mexican cuisine.
Don Mateo is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Salvadorean pupusas, a fan favorite, are grilled masa dough, filled with a variety of beans, cheese and meat. Treat yourself to the seasonal asparagus pupusa, filled with fresh, local asparagus and melty cheese. The lorocco flower and cheese pupusa is a traditional Salvadorean option. The lorocco flower is edible and has an earthy, nutty flavor. It’s a distinctive taste but comparable to an artichoke.
The menu offers classic dishes like tacos, sopes and quesadillas as well as unique options like fried plantains and a heaping plate of Salvadorean chow mein.
After lunch, head across the street to the Boxx Gallery, at 616 Maple St., on the corner of Maple Street and Wisconsin Avenue.
The Boxx Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery, open Friday and Saturday from noon-7 p.m. Exhibits rotate and feature local and Pacific Northwest artists.
The gallery also offers workshops and hosts books signings and poetry readings.
Check out their website, boxxgallery.com, for up-to-date information about current exhibits and upcoming events and workshops.
Around 2 p.m., make your way to Nomad Kitchen and Mercantile at 700 Maple St.
The corner shop features a restaurant that serves local, seasonal food with a rotating menu and communal dining. The mercantile side of the building sells outdoor and adventure gear, like canoes, clothing, maps and equipment.
Nomad Kitchen hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Reservations are recommended and can be made at https://yhne.ws/nomad. Nomad Mercantile hours are the same except it opens at noon on Saturday.
After some shopping, make your way to Santos Bakery for a midafternoon snack. At 810 Wisconsin Ave., the market and bakery sell a variety of fresh-made Mexican breads, cookies, pastries and more.
Grab your snacks and a cold drink and enjoy some downtime at the Tieton City Park, right across the street from Santos Bakery. There’s plenty of grass and shady areas to sit and relax.
Visitors can also enjoy their baked goods while wandering around the Tieton City Park and finding the different tile mosaic art pieces adorning the surrounding businesses.
On your way home, don’t be afraid to travel on some of the different roads around Tieton. Playing tourist just outside Tieton offers some spectacular views of the neighboring orchards, vineyards, natural landscape and Naches Heights.
Around 3 p.m., before you call it day, stop at Naches Heights Vineyard for some local wines and a tasting.
At 1853 Weikel Road, Yakima, the Naches Heights Vineyard offers tastings by appointment only. Call ahead, 509-678-4271, or email Phil@nhvwines.com, to set up your appointment.
