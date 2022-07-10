Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are starting a series of road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. First up: the Yakama Reservation.
The Yakama Reservation is in south-central Washington, east of the Cascade Mountain range. It is home to citizens of the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe, and nontribal citizens.
The reservation is 1.13 million acres; residents live in the countryside among fields of corn, mint and dill, or in the towns of Wapato, Toppenish, White Swan and Harrah.
Lateral A Road starts at Highway 97 and runs north and south across the Lower Yakima Valley on the reservation. Driving the major throughway takes you along orchards and agricultural fields. This time of year, it’s common to see workers pruning and harvesting fruits and vegetables, some of which are available at local produce stands.
Dagdagan Farm and Produce
Family-owned-and-operated Dagdagan Farm and Produce, 4640 Lateral A Road in Wapato, has been in business for more than three generations. The produce stand sells farm-fresh produce to many locals and visitors.
Asparagus, snap peas, cherries, garlic and nectarines are just a few of the seasonal items for sale, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s best to get there early for the best selection; by day’s end, the pickings can be slim.
Wolf Den
After you fill your reusable bags with local produce, head to the Wolf Den, 61 W. Wapato Road, for a quick and easy breakfast before continuing on your way.
Stay with me here — it’s just a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich on an English muffin, but there’s something about the way it is put together that makes your mouth water. Maybe it’s the almost-obscene amount of cheese and the way it melts so perfectly. Or maybe it’s the crispy edges of the fried egg. Whatever it is, get it.
The gas station, convenience store and restaurant are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pumps are accessible 24 hours a day.
Fiddle’s Coffee House & Juice Bar
This small coffee shop sits kitty-corner from the Wolf Den at 721 W. First St. in Wapato.
Fiddle’s is a popular hangout spot for locals, and for good reason. Open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, the coffee house serves tasty treats, sandwiches and drinks.
Listen to the employees — their suggestions always hit the spot, like the blondie mocha, a combination of white chocolate and macadamia nut. Try it iced and with cold foam.
JJ’s Birrieria and Antojitos
Wander into Wapato to visit a small restaurant with huge flavor: JJ’s Birrieria and Antojitos at 210 S. Wapato Ave.
JJ’s is serving up birria in an assortment of ways to please any taco aficionado. Order a taco or quesotaco with a side of consome for dipping. Ramen stewed in birria consome is a fan favorite, and the birria pizzadilla is a crowd-pleaser.
Order takeout or eat in from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Then head south to Toppenish, “Where the West Still Lives,” to take in some history and cultural experiences.
Educational travel
Visit the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop, to learn about the Yakama people and land. The cultural center is made up of the Yakama Nation Museum, Gift Shop, Heritage Theater and Library.
Museum admission prices are $6 for ages 19-54, $4 for ages 55 and older, $4 for ages 11-18, $2 for children up to age 10, $4 for active military, and $15 for a family of two adults and two kids under 18. For an additional $25, visitors can get a guided tour.
Museum and gift shop hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
The Northern Pacific Railway Museum is housed in an old depot station along the tracks at 10 Aston Ave. Visitors can view a passenger waiting room remodeled to reflect the early 1920s, a ticket office, authentic uniforms, a fully stocked freight room, tools of the trade and a stockyard with a variety of train cars.
The railway museum is open seasonally; summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for ages 12 and younger. Call 509-865-1911 for information.
The American Hop Museum, 22 S. B St., is within walking distance of the railway museum and stockyard. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sundays from May 1 to Sept. 30.
There, you can learn how and why the Yakima Valley has become a leader in the hop industry, the history of hop growing here as well as how geology plays a huge part in its success. Visitors will also learn about what a hop is, its parts and the different varieties.
Rose’s Native Design
Local Native art is on display and for sale in downtown Toppenish at Rose’s Native Design, 202 S. Toppenish Ave.
The displays in Rose’s are full of handmade items and jewelry from Yakama crafters as well as items Rose brings back from powwows all over the western United States. Local Yakama brands like Native Anthro are also for sale at Rose’s Native Design.
Be sure to check out the hand-crafted soaps made by Rose; each has a unique, subtle aroma.
Rose’s Native Design is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays- Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
El Porvenir Bakery
In need of a quick snack after learning about hops and shopping for beaded jewelry? Visit El Porvenir Bakery at 209 S. Toppenish Ave. for a variety of baked goods.
It’s hard to miss the bakery when you leave Rose’s Native Design; the smell of freshly baked good will lure in any passerby.
Choose from brightly colored conchas (a Mexican sweet bread roll with sweet, crunchy toppings), pastries filled with fruit or cream, doughnuts, cookies and bolillos. The bolillos are so soft that the urge to pull one apart for a bite is hard to resist.
The bakery also has refrigerated items such as different flavors of flan, tres leches cake, macarons and gelatin filled with fruit.
El Porvenir Bakery is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Heading west out of Toppenish, the view of Pahto, the Indigenous name for Mount Adams, takes center stage. Fort Road is one of the main east-to-west roadways across the reservation and it will take you to the small town of White Swan.
Fort Simcoe
After the sweet tooth fix from the bakery, travel to White Swan, where you can walk among historical buildings and replicas at the Fort Simcoe Historical State Park, 5150 Fort Simcoe Road.
Fort Simcoe was a U.S. Army fort, built in 1856, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. You can learn about life for soldiers and officers while you stroll through oak trees.
The day-use park of nearly 200 acres is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. A Discovery Pass is required to access the park.
And before you head home, make sure to take in the sunset view, looking toward Pahto. The rays setting behind the mountain are spectacular.
