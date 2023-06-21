“George, Washington?” My 14-year-old granddaughter looked at me skeptically.
I didn’t blame her. I’d never considered George a destination city, either. But my Tacoma college friend and I thought it would work for our eighth annual Grandma Camp with our now eighth-grade granddaughters. We started the Grandma Camp tradition when the girls were in kindergarten with a night in a caboose in Cle Elum.
Suncadia, Hood Canal, Lake Chelan and Packwood have been a few of our other destinations. But George? The impetus was drive-time for the two of us. And it looked as if there were a couple of fun hikes nearby. We like sharing our love of the out-of-doors with our girls.
We searched Airbnbs in the area and found several two-bedroom lake homes at Cave B. We chose one with a hot tub, amazing views and an outdoor fire pit. Along with a Saturday hike, we wanted a space where we could relax, cook simple meals and catch up.
My granddaughter Chloe and I arrived first. We had a shorter drive from Yakima and planned on preparing dinner our first night there. Chicken fettuccine, Caesar salad and French bread were Chloe’s choice, and after we unpacked, we got dinner started. When my friend, Suzie, and her granddaughter, Freyja, arrived, we greeted them with hugs and helped them unload their car.
After dinner, we lit the fire in the fire pit, visited, then made s’mores. A beautiful view, a campfire and a peaceful evening contributed to the perfect twilight for catching up. However, we couldn’t fall asleep without some fun! Play Nine was our game of choice. Suzie and I turned in before the girls — who somehow had the energy to watch a movie before falling asleep.
Coffee and watching the coronation of King Charles started our Saturday morning. When the girls woke up, we made omelets-in-a-bag and scones. Then it was time for our hike.
Even though it is just a little over an hour away from Yakima, I’d never been to Frenchman Coulee. It’s mainly a destination for rock climbers to practice their belaying skills, but it provides a beautiful trail for hikers to enjoy, as well — without danger. The path is flat and offers a great perspective of the columnar basalt and a stunning waterfall.
We were surprised to see over a hundred people climbing the basalt columns, more than a dozen tents and perhaps 60 cars parked off the road. We had no idea this opportunity to climb was so near! After driving past the climbing rocks, we parked our car by the gate at the north end of a tiny parking lot. We followed a dirt path that we couldn’t see until we passed by the gate. The trail took us to the base of the rock wall that juts out of the valley floor. Surrounded by stately rocks, we marveled at the beauty and dipped our hands in the cool water of the streams. Wildflowers kept us company as we followed the trail to the waterfall and back.
Of course we were hungry after our approximately 4-mile hike, but George? Where would we find lunch? After a stop at a restaurant that didn’t have what we were looking for — ice cream — we found Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express. A bit pricey for fast food, but who can be picky in George? Along with wings and burgers, they had milkshakes. That worked for us, and then we were off to show the girls the Gorge Amphitheatre.
As one of the most scenic concert locations in the world, the Gorge Amphitheatre offers spectacular river gorge views. Our granddaughters probably would have been more impressed if Ariana Grande had been on stage, but it was fun to picture a concert being performed there. We walked around Cave B Estate, and then headed back to our weekend home.
It was a beautiful afternoon and we opted for the hot tub to relax. Chloe and Freyja found some great music and spent a couple of hours catching up on life as they listened to their tunes. The girls took a short dip in the lake as Suzie and I lounged in the sun on the chaises — very content to visit and admire the view.
Suzie and Freyja made taco salads for dinner, and we finished our Play Nine card game. Such beautiful friendships — even though the girls see each other just once a year. It’s a wonderful tradition, and the girls treasure it as much as their grandmothers do.
Sunday morning came all too soon, and we leisurely ate breakfast and played one more game. The grandmas paired up, as did the granddaughters. Each duo made a list of three ways they are alike and three ways they are different and then did the same for the other pair. We had a lot of laughs as we enjoyed the insights of our granddaughters and they enjoyed ours. Yes, one granddaughter loves sports and one loves to read. One grandmother loves to cook and the other cooks because those she loves love to eat!
It was time to pack up and check out, but we grandmas had one more adventure planned on our way home — a stop at the Ginkgo Petrified Forest to see the remains of trees that have turned into rocks.
The girls weren’t sure what to expect, but after a stop at the Gingko Petrified Forest Interpretive Center to learn about the history of the area, we hiked the loop trail. Petrified tree specimens were caged for protection from theft, and we viewed several varieties as well as the rare gingko tree. No longer a lush forest with 50 types of trees, lava flows changed the area into a fossil forest. Wildflowers nestled in the rocky landscape and sagebrush covered the hills we hiked.
We said our goodbyes in the rock forest parking lot, grateful for one another and the beautiful state we live in. The girls think we should go to Paris after their senior year in high school. Is there a Paris in Washington?
Kathy Myers finds joy in family, friends, faith and a fun costume closet. Whether planning gatherings, helping with a decorating project or enjoying a thought-provoking conversation, she considers Yakima a great place to live. Kathy on occasion submits stories for Explore.
