I have always loved mushrooms. Any kind of mushroom, any kind of way: raw, sautéed, grilled, fried, in pasta, on a burger, in an omelet, in soup -- you name it. Mushrooms are easily one of my favorite ingredients to cook with.
But being into mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest almost requires an entire personality of its own, one I am not worthy of exhibiting quite yet. However, a recent invitation to join a mushroom hunting excursion opened the door to a new world of mushrooms for my learning pleasure.
My fearless leader on this trip was none other than Jacob (Jake) Garland of Tandem Unicycle, who I have learned is pretty fiercely committed to acquiring locally sourced ingredients for his cooking creations.
I have discovered that morels grow in disturbed soil, and many hunters like to frequent areas that are scarred from the previous year’s wildfires.
Jake, however, is no such person and prefers other secret spots where he has had success in past years. In keeping with the mushroom hunters’ code, I will not share our exact location, but we traveled near Rimrock Lake and foraged at around 3,000 feet of elevation.
I have read that if you’ve stumbled across one morel, you should look under your feet because it’s possible you’ve unknowingly stepped on others, as they can grow in clusters. That was not the case for us on this outing. The morels we found were few and far between (and mostly singular in quantity), but I did observe some patterns and learned about other plants that morels can grow alongside of.
I was expecting the morels to be pretty easy to spot, with their identifiable honeycomb fruit body, but we often found them buried under a layer of thick leaves, mostly trillium leaves. Trilliums, according to my friend Jake, are a good sign for the presence of morels. It’s supposedly an even better sign if they are flowering, most of which were not yet. Fairy slippers (wild orchids) can also be a good indicator.
Trillium leaves, because of their flat shape, can easily conceal anything that might be growing underneath their cover. So, as we traversed through a thicket of trillium leaves, I found myself doing what I called a “foot sweep.” Small pine cones or crumpled skeletons of dead leaves would catch my eye and trick me with their similar shape and coloring. We would also occasionally plop onto the trunk of a downed tree and let our gazes float over the sea of trilliums and other plants in search of morels.
Morels ultimately appear to be elusive, with a short life cycle and perhaps no real certainty about where they may be growing. This seems to be what makes them highly sought after, and very expensive, as they are difficult to cultivate and require harvesting from the wild. This is also what makes the game of hunting them for enthusiasts quite exhilarating as people often return to the same spots year after year in hopes of yet again finding the treasured mushroom.
In the span of about three hours, we found four morels and a jack mushroom, which I think was more prized to Jake than the morels. I noticed that most of the morels we found, and maybe even all, were growing on hillsides, which I’ve since learned is good for morels (especially south-facing slopes).
While morels are among the most popular mushrooms to forage in this area come springtime, I’m also eager to hunt for chanterelles (a personal favorite) and even some of the lesser-known mushrooms that grow in the fall.
For newbies, I would advise acquiring some guidebooks as well as going out with people who know what they’re doing. In the words of my friend Jake: “Everything is edible ... once.”
