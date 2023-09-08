I recently purchased a $50 bicycle from Facebook marketplace. I hadn’t ridden a bike since I was about 10 years old (aside from a terrifying bike ride through Chiang Mai rush hour traffic a few years ago).
I can say now, after a summer of consistent early morning and late-night riding: get a bike. Seriously, get a bike – most days I wake my husband up at 5 in the morning by scream-singing Queen’s “Bicycle Race” and I very much look forward to both cruising around and jolting him awake with my screeching.
We don’t have a route – we just meander aimlessly and go wherever feels right. A few weeks ago, we were coasting along a small residential street when I swear I heard the sweet sounds of trumpets and maybe a violin or two from about a mile away. And that’s how we found ourselves at the cemetery.
The sound was so distant that I thought I had imagined it, but I set out to find the mystery music. Through side alleys, across busy streets, and through a park, the music steadily became louder, and before too long, we came across a beautiful scene.
Forming an arc in the grass, a mariachi band in full regalia was playing soulfully. Standing, sitting, and dancing to the music were about a dozen people all around the band. We stopped on the other side of the street and spent a few minutes respectfully observing the emotional scene unfolding before us (please note this was not an interment ceremony).
We walked our bikes to the cemetery entrance and for some inextricable reason I found myself pulled to the very farthest edge of the property where the oldest tombstones are.
Spending time in any cemetery or graveyard always makes me feel pensive. I found myself wandering through rows of tombstones and monuments with dates ranging from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s, musing about the lives of these humans who were born, lived, and departed from the earth long before I entered it.
Tucked away in the corner, nestled in a small grove of trees at the edge of a cliff were two graves, side by side, Edna and Lloyd.
Having no background information, my mind freely wandered. I imagined that they had perhaps chosen their final resting place together; a very intriguing thought to me. If they had preemptively purchased their plots side by side, they undoubtedly acknowledged their mortality while at the peak of marital happiness and wanted to remain next to one another even into their next adventure.
Maybe they or their family chose this spot because of its proximity to the cliff. At the time, the cliff would have been overlooking a beautiful river valley. The Yakima River would have meandered slowly through a lush riparian area. From this vantage you likely would have seen deer feeding in grassy meadows, pelicans and osprey flying overhead, and the sound of songbirds filling the air. It would have been a very special, very peaceful place; the perfect spot to rest until the end of time.
I thought about all of this while watching headlights fly by on the interstate below, the glare of the fast-food signs blinding me, unable to hear anything other than the roar of traffic. I doubt the couple that chose this spot or their family that lovingly buried them here ever thought that this would become the view.
Imagining how much the landscape has changed brought the concept of impermanence to mind, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. Impermanence is defined as “the state of lasting for only a limited period of time” and it’s also an essential Buddhist doctrine. Everything changes over time and there’s nothing to do but accept that, because wanting things to be permanent leads to suffering. It’s an easy enough sentence to read, but a difficult concept to internalize.
If you really think about it everything does change - that’s the only thing we can guarantee in life: that nothing will stay the same. While this could be inherently depressing, maybe we can flip the coin and consider it from a different angle. Good times will pass, and bad times will arrive, but like the seasons, that too will change over time. Maybe instead of only expressing gratitude for truly great occurrences, we can wake each day with gratitude and wonder, even if it’s “just another day”.
My brain meanderings regarding the concept of impermanence brought to mind my personal belief in existential nihilism. The idea that “nothing matters" means so much to me that I have it tattooed on my arm. Nothing matters, which means that everything matters, and that belief drives my incessant need to suck the marrow out of life for as long as I can.
It shapes my perception of life because I’m nearly always (it can be exhausting) thinking about how important even the "little moments” are. Activities like picking blackberries in my backyard, having a normal Tuesday dinner with my dad, walking on a trail, laughing with friends in my kitchen, or riding my bike at sunset with my husband mean so much to me because you never know when the last time will be.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m still sad that all it took was seven decades to dramatically change this landscape. I’m sad that progress is often synonymous with destruction. I’m sad that this couple who had presumably lived a wonderful life together were now buried next to one another (ever since getting married I’m way more emotional about that kind of stuff). I’m sad at the passage of time in general.
I am, however, grateful for moments that somehow lead me to sitting next to a stranger’s grave, thinking about these concepts and ideas. In our fast-track, busy world it’s so easy to push self-awareness and sonder aside, to become completely engulfed in technology and the bustle of it all. It’s important to occasionally remember that we are alive right now in this moment, and that moment won’t last forever.
I hope you can take some time today to think about the impermanence in and of your life, and perhaps use it as a little jolt to carpe diem. Maybe go find a cheap bicycle and see where it takes you this weekend. With an open mind, you too might come across a seemingly inconsequential situation that sparks introspective thoughts, such as a mariachi band playing in a cemetery.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She writes a bimonthly column for Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.