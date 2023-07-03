Personal fireworks aren't legal in most Yakima Valley cities and in unincorporated Yakima County, but several free community fireworks shows are planned to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
Here's a rundown:
Yakima
Yakima’s annual Fourth of July Community Celebration will take place at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The free, family-friendly event runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 20-minute fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
Guests can park for free and enter State Fair Park through Gate 15 from Pacific Avenue.
Shuttle buses will operate every 15 to 20 minutes from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from three park and ride lots:
• Kiwanis Park (13th Street and Maple Street)
• Eisenhower High School (at the Tieton Drive parking lot)
• Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)
The buses will run after the fireworks, with the last bus leaving State Fair Park at 11:30 p.m.
Selah
The Fourth of July celebration in Selah will take place from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road. It features food, music and kids games. The night ends with a fireworks display at dusk.
Prosser
The old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration will take place Tuesday at City Park on Seventh Street, featuring games, entertainment, barbecue and more. The fireworks display will begin at dusk at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.
Sunnyside
The Sunnyside Fourth of July celebration will run from 7 p.m. to dusk Tuesday at Clem Senn Stadium at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave. A fireworks display will start at dusk.
Ellensburg
Fireworks happen Monday in Ellensburg as part of Patriot Night Under the Lights. The concert will have two headliners: Runway June at 7 p.m. and Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m. A professional fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/patriotnight.
Other communities
While personal fireworks are allowed in Granger, Moxee and Zillah, advance permits are required in all three communities and hours are limited. The deadline was June 27 for permits in Granger.
Improper use of fireworks can result in injuries or fires. Check local restrictions first before lighting fireworks.
