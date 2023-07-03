July 4 | Fourth of July Carnival-21
Buy Now

Fireworks light up the sky during the Fourth of July Carnival Sunday, July 4, 2021, at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Personal fireworks aren't legal in most Yakima Valley cities and in unincorporated Yakima County, but several free community fireworks shows are planned to celebrate the July 4 holiday.

Here's a rundown:

Yakima

Yakima’s annual Fourth of July Community Celebration will take place at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The free, family-friendly event runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 20-minute fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

FourthofJuly-YH-070517-4.jpg
Buy Now

Tate Smith, 2, looks above as his mother Lessi Smith supports the toddler on a carousel horse at the Yakima Fourth of July Celebration at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash., Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The event included food vendors, music, carnival attractions and fireworks at 10 p.m. (SHAWN GUST/Yakima Herald-Republic)

Guests can park for free and enter State Fair Park through Gate 15 from Pacific Avenue.

Shuttle buses will operate every 15 to 20 minutes from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. from three park and ride lots:

• Kiwanis Park (13th Street and Maple Street)

• Eisenhower High School (at the Tieton Drive parking lot)

• Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)

The buses will run after the fireworks, with the last bus leaving State Fair Park at 11:30 p.m.

Selah

The Fourth of July celebration in Selah will take place from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road. It features food, music and kids games. The night ends with a fireworks display at dusk.

Prosser

The old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration will take place Tuesday at City Park on Seventh Street, featuring games, entertainment, barbecue and more. The fireworks display will begin at dusk at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive. 

Sunnyside

The Sunnyside Fourth of July celebration will run from 7 p.m. to dusk Tuesday at Clem Senn Stadium at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave. A fireworks display will start at dusk. 

Ellensburg

Fireworks happen Monday in Ellensburg as part of Patriot Night Under the Lights. The concert will have two headliners: Runway June at 7 p.m. and Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m. A professional fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/patriotnight.

Other communities

While personal fireworks are allowed in Granger, Moxee and Zillah, advance permits are required in all three communities and hours are limited. The deadline was June 27 for permits in Granger.

Improper use of fireworks can result in injuries or fires. Check local restrictions first before lighting fireworks.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment