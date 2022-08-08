Driving 42 miles from Yakima toward Chinook Pass, you’ll find a great hike: Goat Peak Trail, one of the best in Washington state and my favorite.
A good trail must have challenges. Too easy is not fun unless it’s beautiful, like the Naches Peak Loop Trail. However, I don’t feel that’s a real hike. A good hike, like a great dinner, should have appetizers, a formal meal and dessert. Naches Peak Loop Trail is just an appetizer.
A good trail has beautiful scenery, like colorful flowers, green trees, crystal-clear lakes and deer and mountain goats. Bears, cougars or Bigfoot? That’s another topic.
I feel tipsy on trails that I am addicted to. Completing a hike, I feel exhausted, even tortured, but gain peace and soul therapy and see natural beauty. I call that tipsy. People with this addiction can be crazy. I’m that kind of dork.
I went to Goat Peak on July 10. I was late, so several cars were already parked at the trailhead.
I got out of my car, put on sunscreen, bug spray and my hat. I carried my backpack and adjusted my hiking poles. I started to climb. It was up, up and up. And hot, but there was a lot of shade— always a bonus. I did not get overheated. A small creek followed me and played melodious classical music in my heart that soothed my soul.
I love to hike to lakes in the summer. I sometimes go to Crystal Lake. The scenery is stunning and the flowers are amazing, even though the weather is hot and the sun toasts me dry. By the lake, greedy, bloodsucking mosquitoes immediately surrounded me. I took off my hiking shorts and T-shirt as quickly as possible and put on my swimming shorts and shoes and jumped into the lake without hesitation.
The water was crystal clean and chilly, but I felt refreshed. I swam and forgot myself. My body moved up and down with the waves, I was immersed in happiness. The surrounding mountains were my companions. All the hardness, heat and sweat turned into enjoyment and appreciation of nature.
Back to the present on Goat Peak trail, I stopped to rest about a mile in at the creek. It was hot. I washed my head, neck and arms to cool down. I felt cool, comfortable and fresh again. I took out my Squeeze bag to collect the crystal water and I screwed a water filter on it. I raised the water bag above my face. I squeezed the bag, and the water flew out from the filter. I started to drink the cold creek water. It cooled my body and sweetened my heart. It was the best water I’ve ever had.
A young couple with a big black dog came down to the creek. I greeted them, “Hello, there! How are you?”
“Fantastic! The trail is great! The scenery is stunning,” the husband said.
The black dog ran to the creek to gulp water. Afterward, he ran to me, shaking off water, wiggling his tail, smiling and sniffing me. I scratched his neck. “Hello, buddy! What’s his name?” I asked.
“Riley,” the wife said. “He’s 3 and very friendly.”
As I walked, the trail got narrow and steep. That’s the reason the peak earned its name. I’m not a goat, so I walked slowly, in short steps with more stops. It worked well. I had enough water and trail mix to keep going for hours.
My breath and steps were my rhythm. There were different flowers, and the lupines looked sad, but the Indian Paintbrush were happy. Bugs were buzzing, and the breeze was my friend. Birds perched in my soul, singing happy tunes, and the sunshine was on my shoulders.
The zigzag trail was like my life, with ups and downs, enjoyment, solitude and bliss. I walked by myself but never felt alone.
After three hours, I had hiked over 3 miles with 3,150 feet in elevation gain. I stood on the summit of Goat Peak. Mount Rainier was a giant looming toward the northwest. The Goat Rocks ranges were endless. Bumping Lake was a sleeping beauty and Mount Adams was far away.
The bugs and bees were buzzing and butterflies were flying and dancing. My heart was completely open and my spirit was delighted.
What a wonderful world!
I opened a nearby canister and took out the Summit Book. I read that day’s comments:
“Couldn’t have asked for better weather.”
“Couldn’t have asked for a better view.”
“World-class views with a world-class hike with a world-class friend.”
Everything made me laugh. Then I read, “So proud of you, Yakima!”
The words touched me, made me teary and feel blessed to live here around so many beautiful hiking trails, so I wrote:
Standing on Goat Peak
Say hello to you.
Aloha, Mount Rainier,
And aloha, Mt. Adams
Hiking teaches me to be strong-willed, to persevere and to observe. I’m always well-prepared and cautious. I pay attention to each step; they have to be solid and correct or I will have trouble. It teaches me to pay attention to my steps in life, too.
Hiking brings me peace and helps me appreciate nature and enjoy beauty. It makes my life rich and soothes my soul.
I love hiking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.