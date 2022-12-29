I found a spot to park my car. It was a challenge to park at White Pass Ski Resort, especially on a Sunday.
It was snowing heavily, and the sky was grey. The skiers and snowboarders were like soaring hawks, flying in an "S" formation in the dim fog.
Getting out of the car, I put on my gaiters and snowshoes. I walked outside on a groomed trail and off the ski tracks toward Pacific Crest Trail.
Leech Lake looked lonely and had already been covered with snow on my right. On my left, the mountains had on thick, white snow coats. Afterward, I saw a little creek and heard the water trickling.
Occasionally, a cross-country skier zoomed in front of me. He was fast, and I was like a turtle walking forward.
Shortly afterward, I saw the PCT sign and stepped on the trail. Strolling on the soft and fresh snow, like walking on a comfy carpet, I felt cozy and rich. It was snowing heavily, without a breeze, and the snowflakes fell lightly and leisurely. I loved the solitude. Peace came to my heart and stayed there all day long.
It was so quiet that I heard nothing but the rhythm of my snowshoes. That sound was soothing. It was below 20 degrees, but I felt very warm nonetheless. My snow pants and boots weren’t soaked either. I had good snowshoeing gear.
Afterward, a group of female snowshoers walked toward me from the PCT, and their St. Bernard ran to me to say hello. He was smiling at me.
“Hello! How was it?” I asked them while petting the dog.
“We loved it! So beautiful!” one of them said.
"Did you go to the lake?” I asked.
“No, we walked a little bit and turned back,” one answered,
Then the dog walked up to me again. “A boy or girl?” I asked.
“Boy, Sal,” the owner said.
“Could I have a picture with him? Do you mind if he’s in the newspaper?”
I loved Sal. Meeting him gave me Shuang Xi, double happiness. Snowshoeing gave me happiness, and so did the dog. I could tell he's my buddy, a real friend.
Dogs are real and honest. Once they love you, it never changes. Their love is deep, authentic and pure. They don’t care about your social position, your wealth or beauty; they care about your heart. You give them your love, they give you their hearts and lives in return.
I said goodbye to them and kept walking. I saw a William O. Douglas Wilderness sign. I loved Douglas' book "Of Men and Mountains." His writing was passionate and detailed.
The beauty of the woods touches my soul. Douglas stated, "Men can find deep solitude and under conditions of grandeur that are startling, he can come to know both himself and God.”
I reached where the group and Sal turned back. There weren’t any snowshoe prints on the trail in front of me. Incredibly, I didn’t meet any snowshoers from that point. I didn’t set up a destination, I didn’t care about the elevation. My feelings guided me.
It had been snowing heavily at Deer Lake. The snow covered the bushes and small trees.
What a magical world. Mother Nature is the greatest artist.
The high fir branches were bent by the heavy snow. Suddenly a pile of snow fell off from the tree in front of me. It startled me and brought me back to reality.
It took me three hours to snowshoe into Sand Lake. I needed to have a good lunch and rest. I cleaned off the snow from a log with my poles. My dim sums were warm and delicious. I poured hot tea from my thermos into my cup. It was peaceful by the lake. My heart was open and happy. The wind was nice and gentle; I was warm.
I was immersed in the woods with the snow, enjoyment and happiness.
Gensheng Tian occasionally contributes to Explore. He’s an avid writer and English is his second language. He is a card dealer at Legends Casino in Toppenish but proclaims his real business is hiking and backpacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.