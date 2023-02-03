It had been extremely cold. The roads were slippery, and driving to White Pass or Chinook Pass was not an option. So I went to Snow Mountain Ranch to snowshoe and celebrate Christmas Day.
The ranch, over 3,000 acres, was historically a cattle ranch owned by Elon and Joan Gilbert. Now it belongs to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust in Yakima.
I walked to South Fork Cowiche Creek over a small bridge. The river was covered with ice and snow and looked narrow. A few oaks, willow trees and bushes in the snow were irregularly arranged on both sides of the river and looked like still-life paintings. It made me feel desolate and lonely.
I kept going and walked among the high, yellow bunchgrass that benefits the land, birds and mammals. I saw the basalt cliff on my left side. Fifteen million years ago, a lava river roared through this place.
Around 12,000 years ago, Glacial Lake Missoula flooded and rushed at 60 mph through here to the ocean. The wild and ruthless waves came, conquered and took away everything. What a powerful, magnificent event.
Time can change everything, but the basalt is still there.
Walking on a layer of ice in the snow was like playing music with jade instruments. It accompanied my snowshoeing with the color of music.
I saw a trail sign, “Wild Flower Trail; Cowiche Mountain Tail West,” I made a left turn and climbed up. The snow covered the bushes, but the sages were still partially out. The fog was lightly hanging around the waist of Naches hills to the north.
I walked to a place that used to be a house. I stood there for a while and saw nothing but the snow in a bathtub. That was all. The house and happiness were history. At that moment, I saw two snowshoers walking in front of me.
As I kept going, I felt hot and took off my coat. I walked for a while and still felt hot. I walked in a T-shirt in the snow on Christmas Day.
I kept on walking and saw a pile of rocks and the barbed-wire fence, water troughs and abandoned cattle corrals. It reminded me of the owner, the ranch, the castles and the prosperous. The ranchers and the cattle were gone, but the mountains, the flowers, the bushes and the sages are still there. They won't change.
The snow got deeper. I walked toward Cowiche Mountain.
I felt freezing and put on my long-sleeve shirt and coat again. Finally, I was on the top of Cowiche Mountain. I snowshoed 2.7 miles with about 1,000 feet of elevation gain. I went to a huge rock that I sit on every time to have my lunch.
The coyotes were yelping and the dogs barking at the foot of the mountain; the sun tried to hide in the dark clouds.
I couldn't see Mount Adams or Mount Rainier. I knew they were there standing high. The orchards were connected with the Naches hills. My heart was as peaceful as Clear Lake.
A young couple with their Yorkshire terrier climbed toward me. They saw me, turned right and waved to me.
On the way back to the trailhead, I thought of my conversation that morning with my New York friend, Xiao. It's funny that I call him xiao (young), even though he's older than I am. However, he calls me Lao Tian (Old Tian).
"Is your life too simple?" he asked me in a polite way. The real meaning was too boring.
"Well, people have different attitudes toward life," I said.
“Some pursue more material things than enjoyment. To me the material is limited but the enjoyment and happiness are eternal. If you find inner peace, enjoyment and happiness, that's the best life, at least I think."
The mountains and hills were covered with white snow, and light clouds hung above the mountains. The sunshine warmed my heart. I descended toward the trailhead. What a Christmas!
• Gensheng Tian occasionally contributes to Explore. He’s an avid writer and English is his second language. He is a card dealer at Legends Casino in Toppenish but proclaims his real business is hiking and backpacking.
