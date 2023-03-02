Coffee and tattoos. These aren’t two things I’d necessarily pencil in on my planner, but I was intrigued when I saw the event show up on my Facebook feed.
I looked for more information and discovered that Catalyst Coffee, a coffee shop I frequent, was hosting it. Not only that, but the tattooist was an acquaintance whose work I’d already seen sported by a few friends.
I went to sign up for a spot but saw none were available. I later found out they were gone in minutes. But I also discovered that I could show up as a walk-in because of how they designed the event. Three people sign up per hour (the tattoos take about 10 minutes), and the remaining three slots are open to walk-ins.
On the designated day, I arrived 20 minutes early to try to be one of the first walk-ins — I was the second to sign up. I ordered my coffee, a delicious Ladder Coffee Roaster from Spokane.
Jimmy and Alaena Stahl opened Catalyst Coffee just over a year ago to bring their beloved blends to Yakima. It is a unique little shop. It’s connected to Yakima Vineyard Church, a 100-year-old building with stained glass and stone architecture.
Alex Martinez, the tattoo artist, runs a by-appointment-only business and was joined at the event by his wife, Bri, a dental hygienist. The setup was immaculate, with several trays ready with sterilized equipment, gauze pads, lotion and disinfecting spray. Alex generally manages all these items at his studio, but when he does on-the-go events like this, Bri’s exemplary attention to detail makes everything flow smoothly.
When it was my turn, Alex called my name, and I stepped into a room set up for the event. There were 20 tattoo options — a cross, paper airplanes, and Jimmy’s red glasses (he offered a 10% discount to anyone who chose that design). Alaena was wearing one by the end of the day.
I chose a feather with the idea of connecting by appointment with Alex later to turn it into a quill. Once we chose a location — my inner right wrist — he made a copy of the design and created a “fake tattoo” on my skin to trace. It took about eight minutes altogether.
Tina Smith chose to get a tattoo of a plant on her ankle. Izzy, Jimmy and Alaena’s daughter observed closely. Tina loved having her family members represented by each leaf.
But Tina wasn’t the only one joined by family and friends. Folks arrived in groups enjoying the atmosphere, their coffee, and the rush of getting a tattoo.
I love my “quill” and was thrilled to hear they’d be doing this event again. The next one is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Catalyst Coffee, 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The price is $30 for an about an inch-and-a-half tattoo with some fun new designs.
• Kelly Wilbanks has lived in Terrace Heights with her husband and three daughters since 2014. She loves exploring Yakima on a budget with her family in tow, whether that’s a wine-down Wednesday, thrifting thriftily, or going on a local library scavenger hunt. Kelly will submit Explore columns when the occasion strikes.
