“Looking forward to having a weekend with you in Cle Elum at the Iron Horse Inn Bed & Breakfast. Just so you know, iron horses do not neigh!”
The Grandma Camp memo to our 10-year-old granddaughters included more details, along with a packing list. We didn’t want anyone to forget her hiking shoes, swimsuit or train joke! We’d learned what was important after several years of these camps.
My Tacoma college friend, Suzie, and I started Grandma Camp when our now freshmen in high school granddaughters were in kindergarten. Once their younger sisters realized what was going on, they wanted to know when it was their turn to go for a weekend with grandma. Three-year-olds were too young, but once they reached kindergarten, Suzie and I planned an overnight for our three younger granddaughters.
Our original Grandma Camp with our older granddaughters took place at the Iron Horse Inn Bed & Breakfast in Cle Elum in 2015, and I took my two grandsons there in the spring of 2018. But my younger granddaughters had never experienced sleeping in cabooses — until this summer.
The term “iron horse” dates to the 1800s and refers to the steam locomotives that hauled freight across the country. Now, Iron Horse State Park is a 1,600-acre park that follows more than 100 miles of the Palouse to Cascade State Park Trail across the state.
The bunkhouse for the train crews was built in Cle Elum by the Chicago Railroad in 1909 and was known as the Old Milwaukee Bunkhouse. Over 20 years ago, it became the Iron Horse Inn Bed & Breakfast. Visitors could stay in upstairs rooms or rent their own caboose.
Breakfast was served to guests in the bunkhouse dining room, which was like a museum for the old railway because of all the memorabilia displayed. Unfortunately, the original bunkhouse burned down in November 2018, and it was several years before it was rebuilt. I often checked the website to see if it was ready for my youngest grandchildren to visit, but while you could rent a caboose, I loved the option of breakfast in the bunkhouse.
When Suzie and I started planning our 2023 Grandma Camp, I was thrilled to see that the bunkhouse was rebuilt and ready for guests. It now includes four large ADA-friendly suites with private bathrooms and 1920 furnishings. Much of the memorabilia was saved from the original building and gives glimpses into the lives and history of the railroad and workers who stayed there.
The new bunkhouse is wonderful, but cabooses have our hearts. We grandmas picked the largest one for the five of us. The Milwaukee has a queen bed, one twin daybed, two small bunks in the cupula and a compact bathroom. A tiny microwave and mini fridge enabled us to make hot chocolate and store snacks.
Road to Rails
On our drive from Yakima to Cle Elum, Avrie and Ali, my 10-year-old granddaughters, brainstormed how to divide the nights on the bunk beds fairly. After a lot of discussion, they decided that their friend, Zarah, should have a bunk bed each night and they would take turns. I was surprised by their solution and felt a bit like I was in the middle of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” book, witnessing hearts “growing three sizes that day.”
The Milwaukee is nothing fancy, but my granddaughters were enthralled with having our own caboose for the weekend, and the bunk beds did not disappoint. In fact, it turns out that the pipe-framework around the high bunks also serves as gymnastic equipment.
It wasn’t long before we greeted our buddies, and my granddaughters couldn’t wait to show Zarah the caboose. As we found spots for bags and snacks, Zarah said she thought she’d like to be a little closer to the ground than those high bunks and would prefer the daybed. A surprised Avrie and Ali welcomed her choice.
Before going to dinner, we gave the girls matching outfits in case they wanted to wear one of them that evening. Even though I really like themes, there just aren’t cute railroad clothes for 10-year-old girls. So, I went with the next best thing — flamingos. Not only did they have sundresses, but flamingo umbrellas were on sale.
Rain was not in the weekend forecast, but those flamingo umbrellas went most places with us, starting with Beau’s Pizza, Pasta and Steak in historic downtown Cle Elum. Round tables, antler chandeliers and a friendly life-sized wooden bear added to the restaurant’s ambience. The kids’ dinner menu gave the girls plenty of choices and Suzie and I split a salad and pizza.
The girls did a bit of exploring around the Iron Horse property after dinner and were excited to discover chickens and goats as well as the hot tub. We had to wait until morning to visit the animals, but the hot tub was perfect, even on a warm evening.
Hot chocolate and goats
Saturday morning, when the sun shone through the bunkbed curtain, I had to convince one granddaughter that 4 a.m. was too early to get up. But by 6 a.m., the girls were ready for hot chocolate and a bit more investigating outside.
Our breakfast server asked the girls if they’d like to feed the goats and chickens the leftovers from the guests’ plates when they were done with breakfast. Soon we were walking through the gate of the animals’ fenced enclosure, welcomed by gentle butts from the hungry goats and trying to make sure no chickens escaped.
It was fun for me to see Lucy and Ethyl, the goats my grandsons had bottle-fed five years ago. Soon, Matt Martinson, one of the innkeepers, came out to help the girls hold a hen and to give a little more information about the goats. He showed the girls where to check for eggs and asked them to bring any they found to the kitchen for breakfast the next morning.
It was still early and our plan was to walk part of the Palouse to Cascade Trail, so we packed water and snacks in our backpacks and put on our walking shoes. We took the wooden bridge over the creek from the Iron Horse Inn and began our walk on the interpretive trail. It winds through the foundations of historic rail yard sights including the roundhouse and turntable. Signs with diagrams explain more about the railroad history.
We viewed a Milwaukee Road rib-side caboose and learned about the electrification of the railroad at the historic substation. The railroad bungalows, built for the substation’s operators and their families, are now privately owned, but we could imagine the fun children would have had living so close to a rail yard.
The girls kicked pine cones as they walked along the paved path where railroad tracks used to be. Our goal was to hike to a beaver dam we remembered from previous visits, have a snack, and walk back. It was warm, but we persevered, passed by several bicycles also using the popular trail. It looked as if the beavers hadn’t been active in that section of the narrow Yakima River for quite some time, and we rested by a bridge before starting back.
Q: How do trains hear?
A: Through their engineers.
Making tracks
After a simple lunch of cheese, crackers and apples on the picnic table by our caboose, we headed to the Telephone Museum. This downtown Cle Elum building housed switchboards, operators and maintenance crews until 1966. Before then, every phone call in or out of Cle Elum required an operator to plug and unplug switchboard wires, making it the last community in Pacific Northwest Bell’s area to use rotary dial phones.
Bell donated the building and historical equipment to the Northern Kittitas County Historical Society, and volunteers keep the museum open during the summer months. Our granddaughters had never heard of party-lines or telephone switchboards and loved being able to have a hands-on experience of pretending to be an operator as well as using a rotary dial phone to call each other. And phone booths? They had their first experience of sitting in one.
We made a quick stop in Roslyn at Basecamp Books and Bites to get books for the girls. It looked like a great place to eat as well as a fun book and gift store. After choosing books, we spent time next door at the Roslyn Yard, Basecamp’s gift to the community — a place to gather, eat, play yard games and even watch a movie at sunset.
We had other plans for sunset, though, and had to stay on track (those train jokes stayed with me). The girls had more exploring to do, and after checking on the animals and caboose, they made up a song-and-dance routine.
Smokey’s Bar-B-Que, right across the creek from the Inn in the renovated South Cle Elum Depot, was our dinner spot. Outside picnic tables and casual seating in the restaurant made this a great choice for our group. The girls had Lil Caboose Meals with mac and cheese with ribs or chicken, and Suzie and I had the Texas beef brisket barbecue platter with salads. There’s always room for ice cream when you’re 10, and Smokey’s was prepared.
As well as housing a great family restaurant, the depot’s former waiting room contains historical railroad exhibits, and the agent’s office holds a working telegraph display. We were being trained to appreciate railroad history.
Sunday morning gave us one more opportunity to experience an Iron Horse Inn country-style breakfast. Matt and his wife, Leanne, utilize a farm-to-table philosophy using the inn’s fresh eggs and herbs in their morning offerings, as well as other locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Small bowls of fruit were our first course and then a choice of an egg-chorizo casserole with hash browns or waffles. From the day before, we knew the hash browns were special. Zarah ordered a plate of those and the other girls had waffles — with whipped cream, of course. Suzie and I had the casserole; unfortunately for us, it was made with no recipe. But the chefs were willing to share the ingredients, and Suzie, another chef, made a copycat recipe for us.
The girls fed the animals one more time, we thanked the people who took great care of us, and then checked out of our caboose. As we gave each other goodbye hugs, the Yakima girls announced, “We have to see Zarah more than once a year!”
We grandmas have as much fun as our girls at Grandma Camp, but I don’t think our once-a-year plan will be easily derailed.
Until next year. ...
Q: If lightning struck the engine of a train pulling 50 cars, would someone riding the caboose get shocked?
A: Only if he’s a good conductor.
