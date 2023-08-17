I don’t scare easily, and I love watching people conquer fear.
When I learned a traveling troupe colloquially known as the “murder circus” was setting up in Walla Walla, I knew I had to see it.
The R-rated Paranormal Cirque boasts a freaky combination of circus tradition with horror, comedy and cabaret, characters in roles from dolls to death row.
So, I reserved a ticket for opening night. I was thrilled when I saw my purchase included a pre-haunting, eager to find out just what that meant.
The show began Friday, Aug. 18, in Yakima and runs through Monday, Aug. 21, at State Fair Park.
Illusions
The sun was only starting to set as I crossed the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds to the circus entrance just after 7 p.m.
The tent’s black and white stripes rose around each towering turret like an optical illusion. The show’s titular “Paranormal” arched over the front gate in a red blaze. Metal letters spelled out “Cirque Italia” and “Death Row” below.
I heard periodic shouts and growls as I approached, and fog foamed out of a gap in the canvas.
In the daylight, the setup was impressive, but the illusion wasn’t quite intact — I saw cables strung like spiderwebs, anchoring the traveling tent to the earth. I was ready to step inside.
Pre-haunting
The ticket taker — face hidden behind a leather mask pierced with rings — scanned me in, and I passed through the flap.
As my eyes adjusted, the murder circus came alive. Its details were aptly dark.
Popcorn, drinks and treats — standard for a carnival — were poised near bloody body parts at the concession stand. Nearby, inappropriately shaped waffles looked sickly sweet. Horned masks glowed from the merchandise table.
I jolted as, behind me, a masked figure heaved a metal shovel above his head, slamming it against the wooden planks underfoot — the first and only scare to make me jump.
Characters roamed the hall, forming a spooky greeting committee. I was funneled toward a graveyard and mausoleum, guarded by a corpse bride.
Lit in the flickering light of battery-operated candles, she floated to the side, letting a small group of people pass for a fright. She moved back before I could cross the gravel threshold, appointing me the fearless leader of the next expedition.
Moments later I was in, moving through doorways draped with moss, scoping out creatures crouched in the corners. I was in the safest position throughout the haunted trek — the ghosts used the element of surprise, jumping out to spook those lagging behind.
Finding a seat
Out of the mausoleum, I followed the red glow to the main tent, where I met more of the crew, costumed in black clothing and special effects makeup.
A nun in Nikes led me to my rickety bleacher seat, set a few rows back from stage left. She turned and a torrent of other creatures took her place, peddling popcorn and cotton candy to the crowd.
Also circulating was a blood-crusted, knife-gripping Chucky. A crew photographer flung the doll into nearby circusgoers’ laps, taking photos that would be printed and available for purchase later in the show.
Poses encompassed a whole range of human emotion, from giddy giggles and feigned fear to gritted teeth and grimaces. Unfortunately, I wasn’t picked for a portrait.
I passed the time with people watching as the time ticked past the scheduled start.
Ready for a show
Right at 8 p.m., the red light dimmed and a thundering voice announced the show was about to begin.
A slew of warnings were issued through the darkness, including a prohibition on photos and videos of the performances — I adhered to this rule — and a notice that attendees may be exposed to bodily fluids. Huh.
As the swirl of horror, comedy and cabaret kicked off, I shifted in my seat, calculating the feat of pulling off this scene. Actors and stage crew used the full arena, looping hardware for set pieces, dancing and joking in the crowd.
What had me wholly transfixed was the circus itself, not the low jokes or gore (though I was tickled by some of that, too).
I was spellbound by the balance, concentration and ability required by the acrobats; the masked juggler; the contortionist dolls; the skating pair that spun on a raised platform, their bodies dizzying together as the woman — who I recognized as the corpse bride from the graveyard — lifted her lower half and then entire body so it was swinging through the air.
My anxiety swelled as a tightrope walker, blindfolded, fell, catching himself with a grip — so lightning-quick I wondered if it was reflexive or faked.
Then the climax, a death row prisoner riding the Wheel of Death. I clammed up, my heart quickening, as he abandoned his blindfold, and at the apex, caught his foot in the jump rope.
Somehow, he stuck the landing, I reminded myself on the way out the gate.
The glimpse of possible injury — or fatality — did strike fear in me. But the strength, coordination and calculated risk?
That made me want to run off and join the circus.
