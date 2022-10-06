Take a deep breath. Did you smell that? Autumn is definitely here. This is a cozy time of year — there’s a chill in the air, but the inviting sun is still warm enough for outdoor events.
Local produce stands and farms are set up for family activities all through October as the leaves begin to change colors and fall.
Pumpkins are ready for the picking, adorning entryways straight from the fruit stands or carved with spooky jack-o’-lantern designs. Wandering orchards with buckets in hand, families are out picking apples.
Straw bales, corn stalks and pumpkins are arranged for family photo opportunities.
Autumn is a special time of year in the Yakima Valley, and Explore has gathered some information for you to make the most of it.
Union Gap Corn Maze
The Union Gap Corn Maze, 3213 Tacoma St., offers much more than its 13-acre corn maze. Admission includes a hayride, cornhole, public fire pits, entry into the maze, giant Jenga, pumpkin tic-tac-toe and access to photo stations.
The corn maze is appropriate for all ages until 7 p.m. — that’s when it becomes haunted until closing.
There are straw pyramid slides and a straw maze for ages 10 and younger as well as a small corn maze with the Spookley the Square Pumpkin storybook trail. And from 7-11 p.m. on Fridays this month, you can watch a PG- or PG-13-rated movie included with admission.
For an additional fee, you can play with the pumpkin and apple chuckers and ride the mechanical bull. Food, treats and drinks will be for sale.
The Union Gap Corn Maze also has a variety of U-pick pumpkins for sale. Prices vary for large, jumbo, mini, gourds, warty pumpkins and more. Bundles of corn stalks will also be for sale.
Hours for the Union Gap Corn Maze are 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older and is good for the whole day. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rugcornmaze.
Thompson’s Farms
Pumpkin doughnuts are here again, and you can get yours at Thompson’s Farms, 9535 Old Naches Highway.
The popular, fresh doughnuts can be had for $1 each, $5 for six or $9.50 for a dozen. Drinks and snacks are also available.
Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October, Thompson’s Farm offers free admission. Parking, pig races and cannon firing are also free.
You’ll pay a fee for the corn maze, a tractor ride around the farm, walnut gun, kids area, feeding chickens and gem mining.
Pumpkins are for sale, too. Cost is 55 cents a pound for large pumpkins and $1 a pound for pumpkins under 5 pounds. U-pick apples cost 80 cents a pound; empty boxes cost $2 each.
Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze
Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze, 10 Harris Road in Toppenish, has pumpkins for sale, a straw maze, straw slide, corn pit, campfire pits, food and more.
It’s open from 4:30-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4:30-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays. From 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, the corn maze is haunted.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rcurfmanfb for the most up-to-date information. Their Facebook page also boasts new maze scenery and new activities.
Bill’s Berry Farm
Bill’s Berry Farm, 3676 N. County Line Road in Grandview, has pay-as-you go activities that include squeezing your own apple cider, U-pick apples by the pound, U-pick pumpkins and gourds sold by the pound, piece or bucket.
Bill’s is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Oct. 29. Admission is free for all ages.
Prices vary for the apple slingshots. Donations are accepted for the hayride shuttle (Fridays and Saturdays only).
FarmLAND entry fee is $11 cash or $12.50 credit or debit and includes activities for all ages, including a barnyard maze, straw stack, pedal go-kart track, apple scavenger hunt, tire stack and 70-foot slide.
The little farmers play area is for ages 3-5, costs $4.25 and includes a small straw bale tractor, piggy tire climb, dress the scarecrow and more.
Access to the parks and playgrounds and the fairy tale trail are free. The parks include picnic tables, a tire swing, pumpkin and apple cornhole games, swings, a tree fort, old tractors and a giant tire caterpillar.
Warm pumpkin doughnuts are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Foods like barbecued pork sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, chili dogs, chili fries, caramel apples, fresh baked cookies and cold and hot drinks are available in the concession stand.
Visit the farm store daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for hard ice cream, fresh-baked mini-pies, fresh baked cookies, snacks and cold drinks.
