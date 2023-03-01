We climbed piles of her vintage clothing like miniature mountains of the past. Fur vests, wool coats, colorful tops, textured skirts and more were stored, both stacked and hung in a spare room of her home.
What would we find to wear that day? (A 1960s pink taffeta maxi skirt, vintage lace blouse and Edwardian-era gloves was my go-to outfit.) Our grandmother stood by ready with accessory suggestions, rouge and lipstick to complete our eclectic looks.
My sister Mattea and I consider these dress-up sessions highlights of our childhood. By preserving and sharing her creative memories in the form of clothing, “Gamma,” Felicia Melero Holtzinger, educated and inspired us about our futures in the diversely tasteful designs of vintage apparel.
This is a short story of my lifelong interest in vintage fashion, and the topic’s relevance in the communal benefit of individual expression and the necessity of sustainable shopping options.
Having been trained in the art of “treasure-hunting” in my grandmother’s home and joint ventures to thrift and antique stores, I soon began my own search for special vintage clothing, later to meet another grandmother figure who would generously share her wealth of historic costume knowledge with me.
Coralie’s Sewing and Alterations, then located on the former Track 29, cleared space on their cutting table for my visions to upcycle some slightly damaged 1940s gowns. Not only did the talented seamstress bring my drawings to life, she took me under her wing, taught me to sew and gifted me with vintage fabrics, sewing notions and clothing. I owe much of my decision to study fashion, and subsequent success in school, to Coralie’s passionate expertise and kindness.
Various turns along life’s road led me back to Yakima, where once again the Valley connected me with artists in fashion and collectors of vintage.
A dinner at Glenwood Square led to a local vintage fashion boutique and a 1940s suit. The fun experience and inspiring conversation all culminated in another opportunity to work with historic garments.
I am now part of the Eclectricities store, where I help with marketing and online sales. Other team members are Geanette Strosahl, shop owner with Master of Science in fashion design, and shop assistant Emily, a fashion designer and drag queen extraordinaire. Together, we came up with the following four reasons why vintage fashion is relevant to us in the 21st century:
• Shopping secondhand reduces waste in our landfills and keeps historic garments alive.
• Vintage clothing is made with designer quality construction. It was made to last much longer than today’s fast fashion.
• Shopping vintage is an affordable way to achieve a designer look.
• Vintage clothing isn’t usually found in size runs, so your new-to-you find will likely be a unique look to help stand out from the crowd.
We creatively look to the past with our eyes on the future. Could we rewrite our present (e.g. overflowing landfills) with an appreciation for recycled fashion? With a still-present enjoyment of dressing in vintage and for the reasons listed above, this historic costume enthusiast hopes to educate and inspire local readers to make sustainable shopping choices and appreciate the art of vintage fashion.
Carly Holtzinger works at vintage store, Eclectricities, and will submit occasional columns for Explore.
