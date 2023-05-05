People can taste authentic Mexican food, listen to live music, and enjoy dance performances, dancing horses, a charro contest, a parade and big-time fun at Sunnyside's Cinco de Mayo Festival this weekend.
"We hope that everyone in the valley will come and have fun at our celebration. This year we will be holding our traditional parade, charro competition, and car show," said Arando Reyes, the organizer in charge of the car show and concerts.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday. Reyes said the event is organized by the city of Sunnyside, which divided the festival's duties among several organizers.
"We have a very diverse population and we wanted to bring a little bit of everything ... so we are going to have entertainment with great diversities all three days," said Reyes.
The festival will feature the traditional activities that are part of the festival such as the annual parade, the charro competition, and the car show. "We will not only have low riders but also classic cars, styling, sports cars, motorcycles and trucks. The judges will be from the Impala Club. We are going to have a great diversity for all the communities in the Valley," he added.
There will be more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, traditional music, and "the best food with incredible dishes. ... We invite everyone not to miss the biggest cultural celebration the Yakima Valley has to offer each year. We will have entertainment for all ages and families," Reyes said.
The city and county police departments are implementing a security plan after a shooting that wounded five people forced officials to cancel the parade and other events in 2022.
"We are going to have strong security measures in place to prevent the same thing from happening as last year, and the Sunnyside Police Department is fully in charge of keeping the event and visitors safe and secure," Reyes said.
The Sunnyside Police Department issued a press release in which it said this year's "celebration will feature additional layers of security with surveillance, additional personnel, and multi-jurisdictional police presence."
Cinco de Mayo in Yakima
Downtown Yakima Association businesses will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a variety of activities at participating stores.
"Every First Friday we host an event for downtown businesses. In May, the event coincides with Cinco de Mayo, so we encouraged businesses to make their promotions themed around this holiday. We charged businesses nothing to participate in the event and created promotional items such as posters, flyers, social media images, and an interactive map on our website," said Breanna Stratton, events coordinator for the Downtown Association of Yakima.
"We want to invite the entire community to come out and celebrate this day, many members decided to have special offers and sales to commemorate this Latino holiday."
Yakima Maker Space will highlight Hispanic artists with sales of their art pieces.
"We are going to have an event for children to learn about the history of this celebration and at the end there will be a party with piñatas. Some restaurants and bars will be selling special margaritas and will have special menus for this Mexican celebration," Stratton said.
Twenty-eight downtown businesses are participating in the event, and some association members will have guest vendors promoting and selling their items.
"We want to encourage the entire community to come out and support these small businesses as they organize the event. We are doing events to improve our business district for the benefit of the entire city, we invite you to come to celebrate with us and support our goal," Strattion said.
