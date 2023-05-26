I wasn’t the first to notice my youngest daughter’s “lazy eye.” It wasn’t my husband, either. It was a friend who kindly yet nervously pointed it out after I’d posted some family hiking photos online. When I snapped those pictures on Mount Rainier, I focused on drawing a smile from my tired 2-year-old, not on the direction her eyes were tracking.
In the aftermath of that revelation, I spent hours poring over old photographs, tracing back the first signs of the issue to around six months prior. I questioned how I’d missed it and felt frustrated with the term “lazy eye.” It’s a misnomer. What actually happens is that the hyperactive muscles cause the eyes to track separately. The brain shuts down information from the less dominant eye to protect itself from double vision.
That’s when the journey truly began. I sought a referral from our pediatrician, leading us to a not-so-child-friendly environment where Annie received her first eye drops under rather rough circumstances. We trudged through COVID-19 with a pair of glasses (which my daughter expertly hid) and daily eye drops.
Once regular appointments resumed, I was adamant about finding a new doctor. I needed someone who could handle my quirky, spirited girl. Enter Dr. Jeanette Stromme of Wine Country Vision — she was fantastic. Under her care, I discovered that my daughter was completely blind in her right eye, a reality she didn’t seem bothered by since, in her opinion, she could see just fine.
The next set of glasses Dr. Stromme gave us was designed to force my daughter to use her right eye. But with her near-blindness in that eye, my daughter resorted to her familiar tactic — she hid them. It soon became apparent, after consulting with Dr. Stromme and later Dr. Lenart of Redmond, that surgery was inevitable.
I won’t lie — that was a scary time. I battled feelings of guilt for not advocating for my daughter sooner. Perhaps I should have been more vigilant with the drops or searched more earnestly for those hidden glasses. But the truth was, those weren’t the solutions for my daughter. That’s why they were abandoned.
We had a couple of rough days as Annie tried to talk us out of surgery. We let her feel her feelings each time and talked her through exactly what she could expect. It was a game-changer once she accepted this as the right path forward. I was so impressed by my brave, little 5-year-old. As we faced the reality of surgery, Annie even summed up her feelings with a term she coined — “scripted.” Scared and excited at the same time.
Her surgery was successful, and despite her initial disappointment when her vision was blurry due to the anesthesia, she was a trouper. The surgery itself took maybe 20 minutes. Dr. Lenart answered all my questions the day of and even gave me his cellphone number in case anything happened. I had complete peace of mind. Annie’s eyes were a bit red for a few weeks, but she loved comparing her dilated eyes to the Beanie Baby spider I’d just gotten her. “They’re the same size, Mama!”
But this wasn’t the end of our journey. My eldest daughter had previously struggled with reading, mixing letters and skipping words, leading to vision therapy. Think of it like physical therapy but for your eyes. Knowing about this program made me realize that my youngest might need the same. Some of the exercises are as simple as rolling a ball on the floor but with an emphasis on eye tracking. Annie, for example, does this exercise with glasses with different colored lenses. The goal is for her to see a combined color on the white ball. My heart skipped a beat the first time she did this. “Mom! I can see orange!”
Mountainview Vision Therapy, run by Evan Beus, a doctor of optometry, assessed her needs, even as she wiggled and tried to adjust her powered seat more than once. Having several children of his own, Dr. Evan is great with kids — a must given this program is offered to such a wide range of individuals. Annie was quickly assigned a therapist, Joelle Foster, who’s worked with her once a week since November. There is homework each week alongside an excellent rewards program that helps Annie stay on track. Joelle does a terrific job of keeping Annie focused and assigning therapies at home that allow just enough stretch for healthy growth.
Today, Annie’s progressed from having a “preschool” eye to having a “second grade” eye. She’s gone from not being able to see out of her right eye to being able to see things in 3D. She didn’t know she was blind in her eye — how she saw things was her normal. Through the help of this team of people, Annie can now see in a way she literally could not imagine before.
I’ve had many parents ask me about our journey, so I hope sharing Annie’s story here can help others find a foothold. My best advice is to find a local eye doctor who is good with kids. Keep a log of patching or using eye drops so you can assess their effectiveness. Use a tracking device on those glasses or set up a reward system for placing them in the right spot. An early diagnosis is beneficial as a child’s brain is most elastic when they’re young. In our case, the timing was just right because, as a kindergartner, my daughter can now follow tasks (with just a bit of coaxing) that help her do her eye therapy at home.
• Kelly Wilbanks has lived in Terrace Heights with her husband and three daughters since 2014. She loves exploring Yakima on a budget with her family in tow, whether that’s a wine-down Wednesday, thrifting thriftily, or going on a local library scavenger hunt. Wilbanks submits Explore columns when the occasion strikes.
