The Yakima Rock and Mineral club will hold its annual show Friday through SundayApril 22-24, 2022, in the Modern Living Building at State Fair Park.
This year’s event is the 59th Parade of Gems and returns after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 precautions.
The theme for the show is “A Blast from the Past, 40-plus Years After Mount St. Helens Blew.” Displays and demonstrations will teach attendees about Mount St. Helens and volcanoes.
Vendors and collectors from all over the Pacific Northwest will gather in the Modern Living Building. Rock and mineral enthusiasts as well as novices are encouraged to attend.
“It’s educational. It’s entertaining. It’s getting back to nature. If you walk in there and you don’t know anything about rocks, you will see lots of educational demonstrations and displays. Books for sale as well as tools and rocks and minerals,” said Marti Sondgeroth, the show’s co-chair.
Special displays of Mount St. Helens memorabilia will be showcased by local artisans.
Some members of the Yakima Rock and Mineral Club will have displays highlighting their personal collections.
Collections vary from member to member. “Everybody collects something a little bit different. Some like natural stones, how they look right out of the ground. Others have cut and polished stones,” said Sondgeroth.
The Yakima Rock and Mineral Club has 65 member households, totaling 165 adult and junior individual members. The club also has a kids’ club and junior outreach program.
Central Washington University geology students will be on hand to demonstrate volcanic explosions. Other demonstrations include gold panning, metal detecting, lapidary, flintknapping and jewelry making.
Lapidary is the art of working stones into decorative form. Flintknapping is the making of flaked or chipped stone tools, like arrowheads or spearheads.
The gold panning demonstration will be put on by the Yakima Prospector Association, an associate member of the Yakima Rock and Mineral Club.
A raffle of donated items will benefit a scholarship for earth studies students at Central Washington University. Previous scholarship awardees will give presentations at the show. Raffle tickets cost a dollar.
There will be a silent auction and a kids-only auction, both featuring rocks and minerals.
Every child who attends the rock and mineral show will receive a free rock or mineral with an informational card. “I’ve glued probably 10, 000 rocks to cards over the years,” said Sondgeroth.
A variety of kids’ activities will be available for a small fee, 50 cents up to $2. There will also be a special presentation on fossil fuels and reliance on them.
The Yakima Rock and Mineral club has existed for over 80 years.
“If we don’t have earth sciences, we don’t really know where we’ve been,” Sondgeroth said.
