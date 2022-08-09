The Yakima Valley Fair is this Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, 2022, in Grandview.
The Yakima Valley Fair takes place at the Washington Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview.
This year’s theme is “Barn in the USA,” and the weekend events will include a rodeo, livestock competition, a market sale and concerts.
The fair runs until 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
For a complete list of exhibitions and events, visit http://yvfair-rodeo.org/. The livestock market sale is at 9 a.m. Friday.
Join Stompin’ Ground, a Tri-Cities band, for newer and classic country and rock ‘n’ roll hits at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and will feature national and local competitors.
The rodeo occurs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 5 and younger.
Besides rodeo favorites like barrel racing, roping and steer wrestling, rodeogoers can watch a corn stalk race, wild cow milking and mutton bustin’.
Following the rodeo on Saturday, Palmer Anthony takes the stage for live music. Anthony is a singer/songwriter who “mixes his roots of traditional Texas style instrumentation and lyricism with a modern flair,” according to his website. The free concert is in the beer garden.
