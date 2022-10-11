Percussionists keep the beat for synchronized marching while woodwinds and brass melodies fill the air. Color guards wave flags, visually in sync with the music.
The 21st annual Harvest Marching Band Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zaepfel Stadium, on the Eisenhower High School campus at 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
Twelve high school bands from Eastern Washington, including Naches Valley, Sunnyside, Highland, West Valley, Eisenhower and Davis, will perform.
The preliminary competition begins at 10:30 a.m. and the finals competition will be from 4:45-8 p.m. and awards announced at 8:15 p.m.
All-day tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets for the finals only cost $10. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/YH-Rmarchingbandfest.
