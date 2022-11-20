Lighted Christmas parades are a tradition in the Yakima Valley, and this year’s schedule is coming together.
The family-friendly parades feature trucks and farm equipment decorated in Christmas lights.
In addition to the community parades, the Yakima Christmas trucks visit neighborhoods around the Valley. Follow “Yakima Christmas Trucks” on Facebook for schedule updates.
To add a parade to this list, email sshields@yakimaherald.com.
Saturday, Nov. 26
The Toppenish Christmas Lighted Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The parade route starts at West First Avenue at South Beech Street and turns north on South Toppenish Avenue. The parade will travel through downtown Toppenish, ending at the Northern Pacific Railroad Museum and Train Depot.
Friday, Dec. 2
Selah’s annual Lighted Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Lighted trucks along with bands, carolers and dancers will travel the parade route on First St., starting from Wernex Loop and North First Street, ending at the Selah Civic Center on South First Street.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Sunnyside.
The Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade celebrates Yakima Valley’s agriculture heritage and has been featured on the Travel Channel and A&E TV, featuring tractors, combines and antique farm equipment, all lit up with lights.
The parade route along East Edison Road, begins at Barnard Boulevard, crosses the Yakima Valley Highway, travels through downtown Sunnyside and ending where Zillah Avenue turns into South First Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4
The Yakima Lighted Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. through downtown Yakima.
The parade starts at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and South Sixth Avenue and ends at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and Third Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Naches Train Depot, 100 Naches Ave., is the place to be for the Lighted Trucks Parade in Naches from 5-8 p.m.
The parade is expected to make its stop at the depot around 7 p.m. before traveling through town. Visiting families can expect hot chocolate, cookies, photos with Santa and horse and wagon rides, while waiting for the arrival of the lighted parade.
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Union Gap Lighted Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Starting at Pepp’rmint Stick, 4002 Main St., Union Gap, the parade will travel north on Main Street and end at the Valley Mall, 2529 Main St.
Enjoy treats and carolers while taking families can take pictures of the lighted trucks at the Valley Mall, following the conclusion of the parade.
